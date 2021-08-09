iPhone 13 Specs, Battery Life, Colors and More: 3 Major Upgrades to Expect Ahead of September Release

The iPhone 13 is approximately one month away from release. With that said there are several major upgrades that users can expect on the incoming flagship Apple device.

Apple users owning the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max are probably thinking, why should I buy the latest iPhone?

Well, iPhone 13 might bring in upgraded features unlike any other iPhone device.

The internet rumor mill has data mined many interesting specs for the iPhone 13. Unfortunately, none of these have been confirmed officially. However, it is notable that some rumors remain consistent, increasing their chances of being legitimate.

Apple has stayed cryptic throughout iPhone 13's development stage, with the only official clue coming from the Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri who said: "We expect supply constraints during the September quarter to be greater than what we experienced during the June quarter. The constraints will primarily impact iPhone and iPad."

Why would iPhone 13 be high on demand? Well, there are three big features that got the internet hyped up for the device. These are the battery life, A15 Bionic chip, and incoming new colors!

iPhone 13 Battery Gets Upgrades

A bigger battery life seems like a common feature, but it is no less impressive. iPhone 13 might also break the usual limits, hitting about 4000 mAh!

ZDNet reported that iPhone 13 Pro models might get up to 4352 mAH battery life. Regular iPhone 13 would have 3095 mAh, and even the iPhone 13 Mini is said to be upgraded to 2406 mAH. This means that when running on heavy apps, the new phone could potentially run at nine-plus hours with this new battery size.

The iPhone 13 battery is speculated to be bigger, resulting in a larger smartphone as well. However, the extended battery life is also thanks to the incoming A15 bionic chip.

Apple iPhone 13 Specs and A15 Bionic Chip

The incoming A15 Bionic chip reportedly brings significant improvement in performance, both in processing and power consumption. The A15 uses a 5nm+ process build, optimized for better thermal distribution on mobile devices.

It would also help the iPhone 13 capture better images and videos with a dynamic depth of field.

Read Also: iPhone Dual-SIM Hacks: How to Upgrade Your Apple Phone to Support 2 Physical SIM Cards

iPhone 13 Colors: Four Options to Choose From

The iPhone 13 might also feature a broader range of color choices. Speculations point out that the Apple M1 iMac's diverse color options (red, silver, purple, blue, green, yellow, orange, and pink) might also carry over to the iPhone 13 series!

For now, rumors suggest that iPhone 13 Pro would come in traditional color options: white, black, blue, and green.

A second rumor countered and reported that the said Pro series might have black, silver, sunset gold and rose gold.

Both sources agree that the Pro "black" is a near-certain. The rest of the color options remain debatable.

As previously mentioned, these are some of the best rumors and leaks about the iPhone 13 series. These are, however, unofficial details and are subject to change at any moment. For interested consumers, official iPhone 13 specs might be available sometime in September.



Related Article: Is Your iPhone Dying? 5 Warning Signs It's Time to Replace Your Apple Phone