Intel Gamer Days 2021 Best Deals: Save $900 in Gaming Laptop and More Discounts

One of the biggest PC gaming sales is now in full swing. The Intel Gamer Days 2021, running through August 27 until September 6, offers some of the best gaming-related techs at insane discounts. Interested gamers could even buy the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop while saving up to $900.

Intel Gamer Days 2021: Event Details

As one of the top names in the elite PC gaming space, esports, and streaming, Intel celebrates its success with tournaments, giveaways and price discounts. The Intel Gamer Days 2021 offers some of the best electronic deals you can find, which only happens once a year.



To emphasize this big event, Intel sells some of its best gaming-related techs at an affordable price. Other PC gaming brands like Razer, Corsair, MSI, and HP also have huge sales during this event. Lastly, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have their own collection of Intel Gamer Days listings for sale.

With such a wide variety of sales and discounts, players need to take full advantage of this exciting week.

Intel Gamer Days 2021 Best Deals: Gaming Laptop and Gaming Rigs

While many products are listed with discounts, Cnet noted a few special items. These products are hot items that either have insane prices or low stocks in the market. These choices are also some of the best offers you can find for the whole Intel Gamer Days event.

If any of these products catch your eye, it is recommended that you purchase them immediately. The offers would only be open while supplies last.

4. CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme

The CyberPowerPC is a pre-built configuration that boasts components like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, an Intel Core i9-11900KF processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. It also has unique features like Liquid Cooling and a tempered glass side case panel.

Buying this product gives you the package of one CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cool Gaming Desktop Computer, a 7-Color RGB Gaming Keyboard and Mouse, a Power Cord, and a CyberPowerPC One-Year Limited Warranty.

Adorama listed this rig at $2070 on its online shop, which saves you $280 from its original price.

3. Intel Core i9-11900K CPU

Many gamers should know that buying CPUs is difficult in today's market. Consumers face issues of either short supplies or expensive sale offers for these computer chips.

However, for the Intel Gamer Days event, Newegg listed the Intel Core i9-11900K on a slight discount. This CPU has features like 5.3GHz max clock speed, eight cores, 16 threads, and PCIe Gen 4 support. Consumers who use the code "GMEDAYS36" can get $30 off during checkout, giving the CPU a total price of $520.

2. MSI Optix Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

The ultrawide gaming monitor MSI's 34-inch Optix MPG341CQR is also on sale for $550. This monitor features specs like 3440 x 1440 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and both FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility. The price dropped from its original listing $799.99.

1. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop

Notably, this gaming laptop is the best deal found in Intel Gamer Days. Its price dropped from $2600 to $1700. This laptop has features like Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 Super MaxQ graphics card, a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, and an OLED 4K touch display. The laptop also has refresh rates up to 300Hz and a max 3ms response time.

This $1700 price offer will only be exclusive to the event and would possibly return to its retail by the end of next week.

