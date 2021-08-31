Is Elon Musk an Alien? Dogefather Responds to Biggest Question on Twitter, Fans React

The latest Twitter trend started with the question: "is Elon Musk an alien?" Surprisingly, Elon Musk also responded for himself--leading to a flood of reactions in the Twitter-verse.

Musk was never the type to shy away from social media interaction with fans and critics. He recently took over Twitter when the user Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley asked the question mentioned above. The said tweet contained a 17-second video clip of Musk speaking about physics, philosophy and aliens.

Of course — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2021

Musk said in the video, "Where are the aliens? Maybe they are among us. I don't know. Some people think I am an alien." After the applause, Musk immediately adds, "Not true."

After seeing the tweet, the Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss replied with "Of course."

Dogefather Elon Musk Replies to Alien Tweet

Twitter users reacted with different comments and memes on the topic.

One user pointed out that the SpaceX development is not normal. Instead, it might even resemble alien technology.

The things spacex building is not normal, it's literally alien technology 😁 — ∆var_a🚀 (@consious_coder) August 29, 2021

The SpaceX and Tesla developments suddenly make sense because only an alien would have that kind of oversight.

I knew it. Only an alien would have the capability of getting us to space & beyond despite our human overlords. 😉😊👍 https://t.co/GXvWOaJGCa — SteamyBooks (@SteamyBook) August 29, 2021

Some also joked that Musk being an alien explains why he is determined to bring people to Mars.

That's why you are keen interest in reaching Mars! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/FOrDosAoe3 — Kunal Srivastav (@Kunal_sr007) August 29, 2021

Ritesh Adsul tweeted: "Elon Musk will try everything to go back home" with an embedded photo of Musk's achievements like the Tesla Cybertruck, SpaceX spacesuit, and even an evil version of Dogecoin.

Another user commented about the "powers we have" as fellow aliens.

Hey mr @elonmusk i just found that I'm also an alien 👽...can explore me what we can do!!...what are the powers we have.. — Ganesh_korrapati (@ganesh_a1) August 30, 2021

Despite all these jokes, another took a different perspective and tweeted, "if someone is alienated most of the time, will he/she fall under the category of alien?"

Hey @elonmusk if someone is alienated most of the times will he/she fall under the category of alien? https://t.co/opVlBqQ6Kt — Srivastava (@thesimplehuman_) August 29, 2021

Elon Musk Alien Tweet Links Up to Tesla Bot

Earlier this month, Elon Musk also surprised many with the reveal of a humanoid robot named Tesla Bot. The so-called Tesla Bot was designed to take over "boring, repetitive and dangerous" tasks for humans.

In highlight, the Tesla Bot has a humanoid design with a digital screen mounted over the section of the face. This screen would display useful and necessary information regarding the bot and its ongoing tasks. While the bot was advertised to replace mundane tasks, many also found its human-shaped resemblance incredibly creepy.

Linked to the viral trend that confirmed Elon Musk as an alien, others have adopted a new perspective over the Tesla Bot.

One user said that Musk's name could also mean "alien with human musk."

Another Twitter user joked with the Tesla Bot being part of the family photo.

Do you like our new family photo, Elon? pic.twitter.com/Kntce3ESvQ — 🤖 Jeremy Greenlee (@JeremyGreenlee) August 29, 2021



