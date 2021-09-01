Marvel Comics Universe: Complete Details of 'She-Hulk,' 'Avengers Forever' and 6 More New Titles

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be having a rebirth with the multiverse currently unraveling before our very eyes. However, the eight upcoming Marvel Comics could possibly change the course of the Marvel world to a dire state.

Find out why these new "tentpole" series could change the Marvel Comics Universe forever.

Marvel Comics Universe to Change Forever?

Marvel announced eight new comic book titles as a part of its 82nd birthday, Games Radar reported. The tentpole titles, according to Marvel, will shape the future of their universe in the months to come.

The comic books are set to be released later this year and early next year, starting with "Devil's Reign" coming out in December. The fact that the pivot of the comic book universe is happening on eight separate storylines, causing permanent changes to the universe, is quite exciting.

Celebrate Marvel's birthday with a glimpse at the upcoming new titles that will shape the future of the Marvel Universe! 💥 #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/p0nQ5Uk2pW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 31, 2021

Marvel Comics Universe Tentpole Series Titles and Release Dates

'Devil's Reign' (December 2021)

Kingpin finally declares an all-out war. "Devil's reign" is set in the Eisner-nomincated Daredevil epic, according to Gizmodo, and Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto create a far-reaching crossover event that has Mayor Fisk outlawing all Superheroes in New York.

Unleashing intel on all their dark secrets, Daredevil, Elektra, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, and other heroes go up against Fisk's Thunderbolt agents. Now the question is: Who will reign in the end?

'Avengers Forever' (December 2021)

Bringning back in name and spirit the classic '90s storyline, "Avengers Forever," fans are met with the Invincible Ant-Man, otherwise known as the archaeologist Tony Stark. Other multiverse Avengers come to bring in order to the timeline. The new series will redefine the Avengers as the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes.

'Timeless' (December 2021)

The future of the Marvel universe rests on this series. Kang the Conqueror fights his way through the coming year to protect the main timeline since a new threatening timeline is emerging.

'X Lives of Wolverine' and 'X Deaths of Wolverine' (January 2022)

Wolverine will be tested at what he does best. The two interlocking titles will show fans what happens to Wolverine when his pasts and future meet.

'She Hulk' (January 2022)

Rainbow Rowell and Roge Antonio put Jennifer Walters to the test as she tries to pute her rage-filled days behind her and return to practicing law in defense of the innocent. But a friend from her past shows up with a mystery she can't resist.

'Fantastic Four: Reckoning War' (January 2022)

The epic saga is over 15 years in the making. The day of the Reckoning is upon the world as the original secret war of the Marvel Universe has been reignited and every living being in reality is in danger.

'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (February 2022)

Lunella Lafayette and her adorable 20-foot dinosaur will bring a new meaning to the term "Marvel Team-Up" in a story that will shake the world. According to Marvel, this next adventure will send dino-sized shockwaves throughout the Marvel Universe.

