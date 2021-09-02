Polaroid Now+ vs. Polaroid Go: Design Differences, i-Type Film and More Specs!

Fans of Polaroids would almost always bring up the nostalgic factor of the brand and the photographs. The photography pioneer has returned bringing a modern take to the classic analog instant camera. The Polaroid Go and Polaroid Now+ are two of the five instant cameras they currently sell, their starter packs considered the best sellers.

Read on to know more about the two instant cameras.

Polaroid Instant Cameras: Polaroid Now+ and Polaroid Go

Polaroid Instant Cameras have made a comeback years after the digital cameras grew in popularity pushing away analog film. The Polaroid company has brought back their nostalgic instant cameras but updated them to fit with modern times.

Currently, Polaroid offers five instant cameras on their website, three with a modern twist and two with a more reminiscent feel.

The Polaroid Go, Now, and Now+ are the newer models whereas the Polaroid 600 and the Polaroid SX-70 are the more vintage ones. The 600 series camera was a cult favorite in instant photography back in the '80s, 90s, and early 2000s. The SX70 is the first instant Single Lens Reflex or SLR camera ever made.

Polaroid Now+ vs. Polaroid Go

Polaroid Go Instant Camera

The Polaroid Go is the most affordable Polaroid analog instant camera, and it's the smallest. Its size does not compromise on all the classic features found in other models, though.

Users can take creative shots with the easy-to-use double exposure feature and if you want to go solo and take photos of yourself, Polaroid Go has a self-timer and a reflective selfie mirror to help you find your best angles.

The pocket-sized camera comes in white, the body made of polycarbonate and ABS plastics. It is 5.9 x 3.3 x 2.4 inches big and weighs 0.53 lbs without the film pack. It uses its exclusive Polaroid Go Color Film. which is 2.623 x 2.122 inches big with an image area of 1.851 x 1.811 in.

The battery is a lithium-ion battery that is rechargeable via USB, with 15-pack battery life. The lenses are made of polycarbonate resin, with a shutter speed of 1/125-1sec, an aperture of ​​f/12 and f/52, and a focal length of 34mm, 35 mm equivalent. The field of view is 65.1 degrees diagonal, 48.1 degrees horizontal, and 49.1 degrees vertical.

It is also fitted with automatic flash with override.

The camera itself retails for $99.99, a double pack of Polaroid Go Color Film is sold separately for $19.99, and the Polaroid Go Starter Set with the double pack of Polaroid Go Color Fim costs $119.99.

Polaroid Now+ i-Type Instant Camera

Polaroid Now+ is the company's revamped analog instant camera with even more creative tools. Users get five new lens filters as well as two extra tools: aperture priority and tripod mode inside the Polaroid mobile app.

Users can let their creativity shine through with being able to light paint, create double exposures, fully control the shot in manual mode, and so much more.

The polaroid mobile app is available on both iOS and Android and syncs up to the Polaroid Now+ instant camera.

For really interesting effects, users can use the five lens filters that can deepen contrast, add more color, or even give dreamy effects to the photographer's shots with or without the mobile app.

The camera is 5.9 x 4.4 x 3.8 inches and weighs 1 lb without a film pack. The film is in the classic Polaroid format at 4.2 x 3.5 inches with an image area of 3.1 x 3.1 in. It's worth noting that the i-Type film is not compatible with vintage Polaroid cameras. Its lithium-ion battery is rechargeable as well.

The camera-only shutter system is 1/200-1 sec while on the App, it can go 1/200 - 30 sec. Its standard lens has a focal length of 102.35 mm (40mm/35 equivalent) and its Close-up Lens is 94.96 mm (35mm/35 equivalent).

The Field of view on the camera is 40 degrees for the horizontal and 41 degrees vertical.

The Polaroid Now+ comes in black, white and blue gray.

The camera itself retails for $149.99, a pack of Classic Polaroid Color i-Type Film is sold separately for $15.99, and the Polaroid Now+ Starter Set with a double pack of Polaroid Color i-Type Fim and a pack of B&W i-Type Film costs $194.99.

