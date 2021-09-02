Apple Watch Blood Sugar Sensor, Fertility Tool Leaked: Possible Release Date, Other Features

The latest Apple Watch leaks teased some amazing health-related features that fans will definitely be hyped about. These rumored features include a blood pressure sensor, fertility tool, and sleep pattern monitor. However, other sources argued that these tools could be delayed or never released to customers.

To continue the legacy of the Apple Watch 6, the company is reportedly planning significant improvements for the Apple Watch. On its WWDC21, Apple specifically emphasized its interest in health tracking features through mobile and wearable technology.

Apple Watch: Blood Sugar Sensor and Fertility Tool Leaked

Various sources listed out the lates Apple Watch leaks on its features. It is important to note that Apple never confirmed these features, so details might differ from the officially released product. At worse, some of these features might never be added to the Apple Watch.

Sources from Daily Mail Online said Apple Watch would have a lot of different functions. First, it will have a blood pressure sensor to check low blood oxygen levels and possibly diabetes. This technology makes its diagnosis by reading the speed of the wave of heartbeat that goes through the user's arteries underneath the watch.

Second, the smartwatch could be used as a fertility tool. It is reported to be capable of reading a person's temperature, which then interprets a woman's ovulation cycle and fertility period. It should potentially warn its users on fever problems, too.

Third, the Apple Watch could have enhanced sleep cycle readings. Aside from the usual features on tracking the number of hours of sleep, the smartwatch might be capable of detecting sleep apnea and providing medical guidance. Apple Watch is also improving its technology to obtain sensor data overnight without overtaxing its battery.

Overall, the future Apple Watch is teased with premium health care features. Notably, these are non-invasive sensors, which should feel natural and comfortable to the user. Of course many on the internet grew excited about these features.

Apple Watch Health Tracking Features Release Date

However, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman debunked rumors that the features will be released soon, specifically on Apple Watch 7. He reiterated that Applhas struggled with its production and is incapable of delivering these features by the launch date. Instead, these Apple Watch health features could be added to the 2022 units at the earliest.

Gurman said the incoming Apple Series 7 would feature an improved design with no major hardware upgrades. He said, "This year's [upgrade] is all about a new design with a flatter display and edges, a faster processor and slightly larger screens. I'm told that Apple will bundle multiple new watch faces to take advantage of the bigger screen, including an updated Infograph Modular face."

Apple Watch Series 7 might have a larger front panel, approximately 41 to 45 millimeter in size, significantly bigger than the Apple Watch Series 6 and its 40 to 40 millimeter size. The Apple smartwatch should also have an improved battery life.

Although no official date was given, the Apple Watch 7 is expected to be released some time in September, together with the iPhone 13



