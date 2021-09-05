7 Shocking iPhone Features Apple Is Not Telling You: Level Tool, Screenlock Video Recorder and MORE!

The iPhone is one advanced piece of technology readily available to us that fits in our pockets. You might think you know your iPhone's capabilities, but Apple has managed to sneak some surprising features you may have not known about.

Read on to know some of the handy tools and features that you have on your iPhone that you wouldn't have noticed.

7 Shocking iPhone Features You May Have Not Known About

7. Spirit Level

This feature is especially handy for those of you who are into home improvement. But it could also just be really fun to go around, checking the levelness of surfaces around you.

Two of the preinstalled applications on your iPhone are the Compass and Measure apps. Depending on the current iOS you are running on, the spirit level could either be found on the Compass app (simply swipe to the left) or on the Measure app (the option on the bottom right of the screen).

You can measure the levelness of vertical and horizontal surfaces really easily by simply resting your phone on the surface, said PC Mag. You can also go ahead and make it more visual by tapping on the background to make it turn red and green depending on the evenness of the surface.

6. Recording Videos with Your Screen Locked

This works with iPhones with home buttons only, unfortunately. But if you plan on recording anything for long periods of time but do not want to put a strain on your battery by having the display on for too long, you can take videos while the screen is locked.

While your iPhone is locked, press the Shutter button on the right. Go ahead and slide the bottom right camera icon halfway up and don't let go, Bright Side instructed. Keep your finger on the camera slider mode still halfway up, then slide the camera mode to video. Double press the Home Button three times. Make sure to keep your finger still halfway on the slider until the iPhone turns off its screen. Your video is now recording and to end the recording, simply unlock the phone.

5. Stop Music In the Middle of the Night

If you are a fan of sleeping with music on but maybe want to have it automatically turn off at a certain time while you're fast asleep, Apple has a simple remedy for that.

Go ahead and open the Clock app and set the timer for however long you want the music to play. Then go and press on When Timer Ends and scroll to the bottom and select Stop Playing. It really is as simple as that.

54. Custom VIbration Ringtones

If you leave your phone on perpetual silent mode but would like to experience the convenience of knowing who is calling you before you even check the screen, you can actually set up custom vibrations.

Open Settings and tap on Sounds & Haptics. Go down to Ringtone and clock on Vibration. Head over to Custom and select Create New Vibration. Go ahead and tap and hold however long you want to for that specific vibration sequence and click on Save. Now you can go ahead to your contacts and edit the vibration ringtone you receive from specific contacts.

3. Emergency Contacts and Medical ID

Fill out your Medical ID to better help yourself should you find yourself in an emergency. Go to Settings then Health. Create your Medical ID and this can be accessed from the emergency dialer without unlocking your phone. You can input your medical conditions, notes, allergies and reaction, your blood type, and other important information that could be needed in cases of emergency.

If you have set up your emergency contacts through Medical ID, those are automatically updated on your locked screen too. If you have not, simply head over to Emergency SOS and set up your emergency contacts and how you can activate Emergency SOS too.

2. Recently Closed Safari Tabs

If you have accidentally closed a Safari tab but need to bring it back, simply hold down on the plus symbol when all the tabs are fanned out. A pop-up shows of your recently closed tabs. This does not work for tabs in Private mode, unfortunately.

1. Calculator Digits

This one may be very helpful for anyone who has ever accidentally pressed the wrong number on the calculator and had to retype an entire string of equations. Instead of clicking "C," over the numbers you have input, slide from the right of the screen to the left. Make sure none of the operation symbols are activated. This deletes the last digit displayed on the screen. Very convenient for anyone splitting the bill for Sunday brunch.

