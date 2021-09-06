Monsta Infinite Gameplay Release Date, Beta Testing: How to Join Axie Infinity-Like NFT Game

Several investors might be familiar with Axie Infinity, a program that gamified cryptocurrency trading. Due to its massive popularity, developers got the idea to create another NFT game. Monsta Infinite imitated the best of Axie Infinity services but with lower entry cost and better development systems.

As of this month, Monsta Infinite opened its presales to interested investors.

According to its official webpage, Monsta Infinite is a decentralized game where investors can earn tokens by playing the game competitively or for leisure. Developers acknowledged using Axie Infinity as their inspiration. However, they planned to improve issues and problems found in most NFT games.

Monsta Infinite Gameplay and Details

To highlight, Monsta Infinite is a play-to-earn online game. Players can participate to:

Compete PVP battles and win leaderboard prices

Clone Monsta and sell them in the marketplace

Collect rare Monsta (Legendary and Inception)

Invest in land that could be used for virtual events in the open-word

Farm in-game currency used to clone Monsta. It can be sold on exchanges.

Through gamification, crypto investors can earn through the Monsta Infinite blockchain technology. The developers said in their webpage, "fueled by the internal passion of each and every game-lover in our team and the community, we want the world to know of the wonders of gaming and how it can bring out the best of gaming and finance, show them that we weren't wrong!‌"

Note, however, that Monsta Infinite is still in its early development phase.

Monsta Infinite Gameplay Release Date, Road Map

Monsta Infinite is an idea developed in February 2021. As such, it spent the previous months talent sourcing, creating smart contracts, game logic planning, theme and art creation, premarketing, website advertisement, private sales, whitelisting, and creating its own trailer.

Embedded below is the official video trailer for the NFT game:

Other upcoming events for Monsta Infinite are as follows:

Contract Audit (September 7)

Presale 1.0 (September 8)

Gameplay Release and Strategy (September 9)

Presale 2.0 (September 15)

TGE and IDO (September 16)

Market Place Launch (October 12)

Mini Game (October 30)

Alpha Testing (November 30)

Beta Testing (December 15)

Game Public Launch (Q1 2022)

More Game Features (Q2 2022)

Land Chest Sale (Q2 2022)

Moni Staking (Q3 2022)

Land Gameplay Beta (Q4 2022)

Moni Governance (Q4 2022)

How to Join Monsta Infinite

YouTuber Slothos posted a complete video guide for Monsta Infinite presales, including a referral link for the game. Here are the complete instructions:

1. Click on the link to join Monsta Infinite

2.Users will be given tasks to complete, as listed below

Follow Monsta Infinite on Twitter

Retweet Monsta Infinite on Twitter

Join Monsta Infinite Server on Discord

Visit Monsta Infinite on Facebook

Visit Monsta Infinite official website

3. Afterward, users are required to provide their full name, birthday, email address, BEP-20 wallet address, and country

It is worth remembering that users need a BEP-20 wallet address to complete the process. The YouTuber said users need to input the address in MetaMask while staying connected to the blockchain network. Here are the steps:

Open MetaMask account

Open "Settings" and "Networks"

Click on "Add Network." Input the following information in their respective boxes

Network Name: Smart Chain

New RPC URL: https://bsc-dataseed.binance.org/

Chain ID: 56

Currency Symbol: BNB

Block Explorer URL: https://bscscan.com

Click "Save"

