‘Pokemon Go’ Lugia Counters: Complete Raid Guide to Catch Legendary Pokemon [Movesets, Weaknesses]

The legendary Pokemon Lugia is back in "Pokemon Go" raids, but it will only last until September 14. A complete raid guide is now available for Lugia's movesets, counters, and weaknesses.

Read on to get tips how to beat and catch Lugia.

'Pokemon Go' Legendary Pokemon Lugia Movesets

The legendary Pokemon Lugia is a fan favorite. Its last launch happened during July's Pokemon Go Fest. After months of waiting, trainers finally get their second chance to capture Lugia within the two-week event.

Lugia is a Psychic and Flying type Pokemon, which makes it weak against Rock, Ghost, Electric, Ice, and Dark type Pokemon. Conversely, Lugia is strong against Grass, Psychic, Fighting, and Ground type Pokemons, so avoid using them during the raid.

Games Radar provided Lugia's complete moveset, which may or may not get used in raid battles. Lugia has:

Extrasensory (Fast Attack)

Dragon Tail (Fast Attack)

Futuresight (Charged Attack)

Sky Attack (Charged Attack)

Hydro Pump (Charged Attack)

All Lugia encountered in the raid will have the Flying type Charged Attack "Aeroblast." This is the legendary Pokemon's signature move, which will punish any Pokemon weak against Flying type attacks. For this reason, trainers should absolutely avoid Grass and Fighting type Pokemons, which could get killed in one hit.

'Pokemon Go' Lugia 5-Star Raid: Counters and Lineup

During the raid, trainers are recommended to quickly and effectively deal damage to Lugia's life. Trainers should avoid drawn-out battles, which gives Lugia time to launch charged attacks.

Properly selecting the Pokemon and their skills can cause double damage to Lugia's life. Some of the best Pokemon choices and their moveset that best counter Lugia are as follows:

Darkrai: Snarl and Dark Pulse

Magnezone: Spark and Wild Charge

Mamoswine: Powder Snow and Avalanch

Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Zapdos: Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Zekrom: Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Mega Ampharos: Volt Switch and Zap Cannon

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball or Shadow Punch

Mega Gyarados: Bite and Crunch

Mega Houndoom: Snarl and Foul Play

Mega Manectric: Snarl and Wild Charge

As previously mentioned, Lugia raids are a time-limited event. After September 14, it is undetermined when trainers could get another chance to capture Lugia, so don't miss it!

'Pokemon Go' Fest 2021 Season of Mischief Event

The Lugia Legendary raid is part of the "Pokemon Go" Fest 2021 Season of Mischief. Many other exciting events have also been planned for the coming months, starting with the appearance of Hoopa, the Mischief Pokemon. Trainers also receive season-long special research story and tasks with corresponding rewards.

According to the Pokemon Go website, three events have been revealed in the time of writing:

September 1 "Welcome to the Season of Mischief"

September 5 "Hoopa's Arrival"

September 8 "Psychic Spectacular"



