3D-Printed Car Spotted at IAA 2021: Photos, Full Specs and Design of XEV YoYo Electric Vehicle

One eye-catching, superbly innovative sight at the ongoing IAA Mobility Motor Show 2021 in Munich, Germany is not your usual BMWs, Audis, or Benzs, but rather quite a diminutive, neatly designed and useful electric vehicle shockingly produced by 3D printing.

XEV YoYo: Lightweight, Low-Cost, Environmentally Friendly

Everyone, check out the XEV YoYo, the only 3D printed car on display at the worldwide auto industry's premiere exposition. Designed by the Italian-Chinese automaker XEV and 3D printing material firm Polymaker, the YoYo is a lightweight and low-cost electric vehicle. Aside from offering efficient fuel use, the car's design reduces the number of components used in making traditional cars to 57 parts, Inceptive Mind revealed.

The XEV YoYo arrives at the Munich Motor Show with a 10.3-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which allows the vehicle to travel up to 93 miles off a single charge. In addition, owners of the city-friendly EV will be able to swap their batteries out as an alternative to charging it. pic.twitter.com/maT72NSoun — Cole Marzen (@cole_marzen) September 6, 2021

The vehicle is 2.5 meters in length and 1.5 meters in width, while weighing 450 kilograms without the batteries. Its 10-horsepower motor pushes the car to speeds of up to 70 km/h (48 mph), with a cruising range of 150 kms or 93 miles, all powered by its 9.2-kilowatt battery pack.

The heavy quadricycle, which looks strikingly similar to the Renault Twizy and Smart Fortwo, offers a small trunk and passenger space enough for two people, Autoevolution noted. The YoYo comes with a keyless entry, a large touchscreen for its infotainment system and power mirrors. It comes in a wide array of colors, a total of nine shades, which includes the Mochaccino and Electric Blue variants displayed at IAA 2021. Other YoYo colors include Midnight Blue, Spicy Salmon, Pure White, Urban Gray, Fresh Lime, Prototype Gray and Space Black.

3D Printed Car Allows Creative Customization

With 3D printing, owners can actually customize the look and feel of their YoYo vehicles. During the IAA 2021, XEV demonstrated this capability by having people create their perfect, tailor-made cars. This allows a more personal product experience, XEV said in a statement. Except for the chassis, seats, and windows, all the other visible parts of the car are 3D printed--achieving 70 percent savings compared to conventional techniques

Autoevolution reported that the XEV YoYo is likewise capable of reaching 150 kilometers (93 miles) on a full charge, with speeds up to 80 kilometers per hour (50 miles per hour). In Italy, the YoYo is priced at €13,900 or $16,500. With government incentives, the YoYo could go as low as €10,900 or $12,940, which is a good bargain for an adorable little EV providing a swappable battery that can be charged from any outlet, similar to other EVs.

XEV's Battery Xchange system was also launched during the IAA 2021, which allows the battery swap in just a few minutes. Battery Xchange "cabinets" are strategically located service stations for owners to have convenient access to battery charging, apart from using even your household outlets.

The YoYo was launched last May and is positioned for enhanced mobility in cities and urban areas. Owners can have full, convenient access to remove vehicle features and charging capabilities through a specially developed app.

