Mercedes-Benz All-Electric Vehicles Debut in IAA Mobility Show: AMG, Maybach, G-Wagen Get EV Treatment

The IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany was the perfect stage for Mercedes-Benz to debut their troop of electric vehicles. The automaker is holding true to its commitment to become an electric-only car company by 2030.

Though Mercedes-Benz has already produced a few eclectic vehicles, the latest EV car show was the perfect time to show what else they have under their sleeves.

Mercedes-Benz Electric-Only Vehicle Plan

This is not the first time Mercedes-Benz has come out with all-electric vehicles. The company has already started producing the all-electric EQS, Tech Crunch said. The EQS is a high-forward and sleek flagship, an electronic counterpart to the company's S-Class fleet.

Earlier this year, Mercedes Benz presented its $47 billion electric-only plan, a move that puts forward the goal of pushing the company to become more vertically integrated. That also means training its workforce and securing the batteries needed to power its own products.

This plan rides on the company's previous goals to build and sell more electric vehicles, Tech Crunch explained. The 2017 plan was to have Mercedes-Benz integrate electric vehicles into their lineup by 2022, including gas-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or battery electric vehicles.

This July, the German company announced that by next year, it will offer battery-electric vehicles in every segment it has.

By 2025, Mercedes-Benz aims to launch three electric-only architectures, the basis of all of its new vehicles moving forwards. The company aims to sell one electric vehicle for every two Mercedes cars on its path to all-electric.

Mercedes-Benz EV Debut in IAA Mobility 2021, Germany

Mercedes-Benz EQB

First in the fleet that was introduced in the 2021 IAA Mobility show was its crossover revealed earlier this year. The Mercedes-Benz EQB now has a few more details fitted, and it will be bound for the United States market by 2022.

According to Tech Crunch, its electric powertrain is a compact, intefrated unit with an asynchronous motor for the front axle. It comes standard with five seens but can be converted to have seven seats for a big family or for extra space.

Mercedes-Benz EQE350

The Mercedes-Benz EQE350 is the company's affordable sedan option with its single electric motor that still packs a lot of power. It may have a smaller body than its siblings, but it still provides a comfortable and roomy interior.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+

The AMG EQS is where power and performance meet. It is a zero-emissions vehicle that still has the power, body, and luxury that Mercedes-Benz is proud of.

The electric vehicle is scheduled to launch and hit the market by the end of this year.

Mercedes Concept EQG

An electric G-Wagen is not close to hitting the market just yet, The Verge noted. The company did not provide that many details, but it promises that the 4x4 G-class model should offer off-road driving with lots of power. For now, however, it is all but a design.

Mercedes Maybach Concept

Another concept design presented in the IAA event is the first all-electric Maybach SUV in the EQ fleet. Its sleek design with its luxurious lines is designed to not hold it back from its performance.

According to Tech Crunch, the upcoming SUV should hit the markets by 2023 but Mercedes-Benz might introduce the real deal as early as next year.

Mercedes-Benz Vision Avtr

A truly futuristic show car, the Vision Avtr fitted to the nines with anything a science-fiction lover could think to fit in a car merging to the future. It meets design, luxury and performance, all while being steering wheel-free and an ergonomic wonder. Unfortunately, this breathtaking car is not actually available for purchase according to Mercedes-Benz of Wilmington

