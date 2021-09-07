Bitcoin Investor Tom Brady Gives Funny Advice to NBA Star Stephen Curry: "Don't Laser Eyes!"

Tom Brady's hilarious advice went viral on Twitter. The Bitcoin investor warned NBA star Stephen Curry not to use "laser eyes" on the crypto market.

Bitcoin is often described as digital currency or an online version of cash. According to Investopedia, Bitcoin is a decentralized virtual currency that uses peer-to-peer technology to facilitate instant payments without a central bank or single administrator. It currently has the biggest market in the cryptocurrency industry.

To highlight, Bitcoin lets investors buy, sell and mine these crypto coins. In the process, they also trade and earn real money.

Curry. for his part, recently tweeted on joining the cryptocurrent market, and he specifically asked his followers for advice.

Just getting started in the crypto game...y'all got any advice?? — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 7, 2021

Out of the over 4,000 retweets, 2,000-plus quote tweets, and 53,200 likes, one reply stood out.

Bitcoin Investor Tom Brady Said "Don't Laser Eyes!"

Another iconic athlete, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, answered jokingly to Curry's question. Brady said, "Whatever you do...don't laser eyes!"

Whatever you do…don’t laser eyes! https://t.co/VVqUx6E6Oe — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 7, 2021

Back in May, Bitcoin experienced a sudden drop that heavily affected its market. According to Coin Desk, Bitcoin dipped from a $57,798 trading value to $35,672 by the end of that month. CNBC explained that the "laser eyes" is a trend among Bitcoin enthusiasts to show their "laser focus" to push prices back up.

Brady himself joined the trend, changing his Twitter profile picture with laser eyes early in May. Unfortunately, Bandy confirmed "laser eyes didn't work" on June 28. Apparently, he remembered the sentiment, evidently shown on his reply in Curry's recent tweet.

Alright the laser eyes didn’t work. Anyone have any ideas? https://t.co/43WyShRxr2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 28, 2021

Brady's funny reply immediately got hundreds of comments, retweets and likes. Other Twitter users also commented memes and jokes.

Twitter user Shane commented a profile picture with laser eyes:

Another user ChiefsGotBLURRED implied he's not giving up:

One user replied a black cat to help with Bitcoin luck:

just use a black cat to help your luck#Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/q7ZonbwpUU — yossie weinberg (@yossieweinberg) September 7, 2021

Regardless, it was a good of Brady to warn Curry about the volatile nature of cryptocurrency markets.

Cryptocurrency Updates: Bitcoin Price Prediction and Seismic Shift

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $52,298, with a 0.95 percent upward trend in the last 24 hours per Coin Desk. This is a significant recovery that investors hope to maintain in the coming weeks. Fortunately for them, there are some good news.

Earlier reports said the skyrocketing price of Bitcoin could eventually replace fiat currency. Although no specific date was provided, the crypto markets of Bitcoin and Ethereum have enough stability to potentially create a seismic shift in financial markets. If predictions hold true, this would be a significant boost on its future value.



