How to Watch Apple California Streaming Event, Get First Look at iPhone 13! [Live Stream Link]

The time has come. All the anticipation and excitement for the iPhone 13 and other Apple devices have come to this: an event slated on September 14 with an interesting title, "California Streaming."

Apple announced the event on Tuesday, presumably set for the debut of iPhone 13 with the new iOS 15, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7, MacRumors stated. It will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Similar to the more recent Apple events, such as the WWDC, "California Streaming" as the title connotes will be held virtually, with no in-person media attendees. It will also stream pre-taped segments featuring the new products being released.

Apple senior vice-present for marketing Greg Joswiak tweeted a short video that came with the announcement, telling people that he will see them "real soon."

We're California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon.

How to Watch Apple's 'California Streaming' event

People can watch the event through the Apple website, on YouTube, and on the Apple TV app. Apple on Tuesday offered the YouTube livestream ahead of the event date.

Aside from the iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple is also expected to announce a new line of less costly earbuds, the AirPods 3.

There are also new MacBook Pro and iPad models being lined up, but with Apple's multiple events this fall, these new Macs are not expected to be unveiled during the September 14 event.

What to Expect: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3

The iPhone 13, as what we learned from previous leaks, will be similar to the iPhone 12 but with some design alterations such as a smaller notch. Improvements are expected to the cameras, with new sensor-shift optical image stabilization and an enhanced Ultra Wide camera for the Pro models. In addition, it will come with a video version of Portrait mode and artificial intelligence-based capabilities, Tech Spot revealed.

Likewise, a speedier five-nanometer-based A15 chip is expected to run the iPhone 13, together with faster 5G technology, and for the Pro models, a 120Hz ProMotion display. An always-on display has always been rumored, and this is also a big possibility, as well as larger and more powerful batteries and bigger storage space.

As for the Apple Watch Series 7, a design overhaul is expected. This new Apple smartwatch may have a flat-edged design similar to the iPhone models and a thinner frame for wider display space, MacRumors said. The display will get closer to the front cover owing to a new lamination method, with casing sizes increased to 41 mm and 45 mm from 40mm and 44 mm. A faster S7 processor is also coming, together with a larger battery. No improvements in its health sensors are expected.

The cheaper AirPods 3 will have a design similar to the AirPods Pro and may offer silicone tips, MacRumors added. It will have shorter AirPods Pro-like stems and will have a less costly price point without Active Noise Cancellation.

