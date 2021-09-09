Elon Musk Fires Back, Laughs at Jeff Bezos After Amazon Sends Scathing Letter to FCC

Many are probably familiar with the bitter feud between companies led by Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Amazon recently sued SpaceX and filed their complaints to the Federal Communications Commission. Musk laughs off these attempts.

According to ArsTechnica, the American e-commerce company Amazon recently attacked SpaceX in a letter addressed to the FCC. They wrote about SpaceX's unlicensed antennas, unapproved rockets launches, unapproved tower building, and re-opened factories in violation of a shelter-in-place order.

In a Reuters report, Amazon said, "whether it is launching satellites with, the conduct of SpaceX and other Musk-led companies makes their view plain: rules are for other people, and those who insist upon or even simply request compliance are deserving of derision and ad hominem attacks."

Amazon Writes a Scathing Letter to FCC, SpaceX Crimes Revealed

In a PDF letter dated last Wednesday, Amazon wrote, "Try to hold a Musk-led company to flight rules? You're 'fundamentally broken.' Try to hold a Musk-led company to health and safety rules? You're 'unelected & ignorant.' Try to hold a Musk-led company to US securities laws? You'll be called many names, some too crude to repeat."

The letter elaborated on many different SpaceX offenses. Some of them could be highlighted as:

SpaceX lobs accusations of being anti-competitive at "any private company that dares point out its flouting of laws and regulations."

SpaceX called Amazon's petition for FCC rulemaking an attempt to "hobble Amazon's competitors by effectively freezing innovation."

SpaceX unfairly "ensure that everyone else plays by the rules that it itself rebuffs"

The FCC has yet to reply to his application. The official response might take one to two weeks to process.

Note, however, that FCC rules do not specifically prohibit SpaceX's approach and proposals. This is because FCC holds the right to reject the application if it is "is defective with respect to completeness of answers to questions, informational showings, internal inconsistencies, execution, or other matters of a formal character."

Elon Musk Tweets Humor on Amazon Attacks

News of Amazon's filing immediately flooded Twitter feeds. Users take over to express different sentiments about the topic. Most of them mocked Bezos and Amazon complaints. Surprisingly, Musk himself replied to some of the tweets.

User Say Cheese tweeted rumors about Jeff Bezos investing in anti-aging startup Labs. Musk replied, "and if it doesn't work, he's gonna sue death!"

And if it doesn’t work, he’s gonna sue death! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2021

Whole Mars Catalog explained how Blue Origin could possibly find offense in Earth's atmosphere too. Musk replied a laughter emote.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2021

When Pranay Pathole created a parody summary of Blue Origin and SpaceX achievements, Musk replied, "that sums it up well!"

That sums it up well! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2021

