'The Matrix 4' Trailer, Release Date: Best Memes, Reactions to Resurrections First Look

The "Matrix 4" gets its first reveal. Officially titled "The Matrix Resurrections," the trailer brought a lot of internet hype since it's a favorite among movie watchers. Fans have taken over Twitter to post their reactions and memes.

For what it's worth, its official site also announced 180,000 unique teaser videos that interested fans can unlock about "The Matrix Resurrections."

"The Matrix" ended its trilogy in 2003. However, its legacy remained as fans continue to featur blue pills, red pills, and a stream of green codes running across any available surface.

Almost 20 years later, "The Matrix" officially gets its continuation.

True to its name, "The Matrix Resurrections" is resurrecting its series. It is written and directed by Lana Wachowski. Actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss also return as Neo and Trinity, respectively. Newcomers like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff have been added to the film.

The official trailer was posted on Thursday. At the time of writing, the video already has over 13.4 million views.

'The Matrix 4' Fan Reactions, Best Memes on Twitter

Fan reactions could be classified into three categories: internet hype, excitement, and disappointment.

"The Matrix" series featured a lot of black clothing and trench coats. Twitter user @big_business_ is obviously feeling the hype

The Matrix 4 trailer is incredible, I’m ready. pic.twitter.com/tyNt8dMAX3 — Ahmed/Nigga Who Get Babes 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 9, 2021

Another user tweeted a meme for "Matrix 4," emphasizing cool fashion sense paired up with green lighting highlights.

Matrix 4 trailer just dropped peeps. pic.twitter.com/VNdIdFxwSA — Gabriel Da Mota 🌱 (@gabriel_damota) September 9, 2021

Fans are also extremely excited for Keanu Reeves. The rubber duck balanced on his head is definitely worth noting:

Twitter user @wigglytuff_pink posted her prediction for "The Matrix 4." The images and concepts were presumably taken from previous "Matrix" movies:

matrix 4 looks awesome pic.twitter.com/Me5QFj0B4N — monster machismo marzi (@wigglytuff_pink) September 9, 2021

Unfortunately, many on the internet are also disappointed. "The Matrix" character Morpheus, portrayed by Laurence Fishburne, was not seen in the trailer.

My face when I saw The Matrix 4 trailer and don't Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus#Matrix pic.twitter.com/OhEZmQc3yh — STRAIGHT OUTTA MARVEL PODCAST (@kcnetwork702) September 9, 2021

Many are shocked and skeptical. Would "Matrix 4" even be a great movie without Fishburne? No official update was revealed about the actor's involvement or lack thereof.

twitter reaction to no Laurence Fishburne in Matrix 4. pic.twitter.com/GqgYocMwQ7 — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) September 9, 2021

With Morpheus missing, others tweet "certain death" to the movie.

180,000 Unique Teaser Videos and 'The Matrix Resurrections' Release Date

"The Matrix Resurrections" will officially premiere in theaters and HBO Max on December 22. To curb its fans' anticipation, the site released a bunch of teaser videos of the movie.

According to Gizmodo, 180,000 unique teaser videos were posted on "The Matrix Resurrections" official website. The videos would be unlocked through the iconic choice between the Blue Pill or the Red Pill. Note that the video unlocked would depend on the pill chosen and the time of the day. Teasers unlocked would include voice clips from the actors and footage from the film.

