'Lego Star Wars' Halloween Special Trailer, Storyline: How to Watch Terrifying Tales

Disney Plus officially released the movie trailer for "Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales," scheduled to premiere on October 1. Fans can expect the Lego animated series' signature humor paired with the dark side of "Star Wars" lore. Details on the storyline and how to watch the film have also been revealed.

To the excitement of "Star Wars" and Lego fans, "Lego Star Wars Halloween Special" shares the same production team with "The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special" from 2020. According to USA Today, "Terrifying Tales" is written by David Shayne, directed by Ken Cunningham, and animated by Atomic Cartoons.

Notable cast and crew included in the film are:

Christian Slater: Ren

Dana Snyder: Graballa the Hutt

Jake Green: Poe Dameron

Matt Sloan: Darth Vader

Mary Elizabeth McGlynn: NI-L8

Raphael Alejandro: Dean

Tony Hale: Vaneé

Trevor Devall: Emperor Palpatine

'Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales' Halloween Special Trailer and Storyline

"Star Wars" said the film would take place after the events of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," where Poe Dameron and BB-8 make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet of Mustafar and meet Graballa the Hutt. "The crime boss has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is renovating it into the galaxy's first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel."

To entertain their guests, the Darth Vader's servant Vaneé would tell three stories. Comicbook highlighted them as:

"The Lost Boy" is a story of how young Ben Solo first meets Ren

"The Dueling Monstrosities" is a story of Darth Maul and General Grievous being reborn

"The Wookiee's Paw" is a story about what might have happened if Luke Skywalker's greatest wishes had been granted

The official trailer for the film was recently posted on Star Wars YouTube Channel. The video is embedded below.



How to Watch 'Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales' Online

As previously mentioned, the "Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales" will premiere on the Disney Plus channel. The subscription service costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 per year. Disney Plus is available for the following devices:

Apple TV iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch models

Android phones

Android TV devices

Chrome OS, macOS, or any Windows PC

Google Chromecast

LG TV

PlayStation 4

Roku streaming devices

Samsung

Sony TVs with built-in Android

Xbox One

To subscribe to Disney Plus, interested viewers have to follow these steps:

Head to Disney Plus official website

Click on "Sign Up Now"

Provide your email address

Generate your password

Choose your subscription plan

Provide you payment information

Click on "Start Watching" to complete the process

Disney Plus is also available for mobile platforms through the App Store. Users could register to one account and login to different devices for their convenience.

Other Disney Plus Films You Can Enjoy

Besides "Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales," Disney Plus has a lot of different films to offer that should help maximize your subscription service.

Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings" could stream in Disney Plus by mid-October, and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" some time in 2022.

