'Lego Star Wars' Halloween Special Trailer, Storyline: How to Watch Terrifying Tales

Disney Plus officially released the movie trailer for "Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales," scheduled to premiere on October 1. Fans can expect the Lego animated series' signature humor paired with the dark side of "Star Wars" lore. Details on the storyline and how to watch the film have also been revealed.
To the excitement of "Star Wars" and Lego fans, "Lego Star Wars Halloween Special" shares the same production team with "The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special" from 2020. According to USA Today, "Terrifying Tales" is written by David Shayne, directed by Ken Cunningham, and animated by Atomic Cartoons.
Notable cast and crew included in the film are:
- Christian Slater: Ren
- Dana Snyder: Graballa the Hutt
- Jake Green: Poe Dameron
- Matt Sloan: Darth Vader
- Mary Elizabeth McGlynn: NI-L8
- Raphael Alejandro: Dean
- Tony Hale: Vaneé
- Trevor Devall: Emperor Palpatine
'Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales' Halloween Special Trailer and Storyline
"Star Wars" said the film would take place after the events of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," where Poe Dameron and BB-8 make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet of Mustafar and meet Graballa the Hutt. "The crime boss has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is renovating it into the galaxy's first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel."
To entertain their guests, the Darth Vader's servant Vaneé would tell three stories. Comicbook highlighted them as:
- "The Lost Boy" is a story of how young Ben Solo first meets Ren
- "The Dueling Monstrosities" is a story of Darth Maul and General Grievous being reborn
- "The Wookiee's Paw" is a story about what might have happened if Luke Skywalker's greatest wishes had been granted
The official trailer for the film was recently posted on Star Wars YouTube Channel. The video is embedded below.
Read Also: 'Shang-Chi' Post Credit Scene, Reviews: Best Reactions, Marvel Easter Eggs, and MORE
How to Watch 'Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales' Online
As previously mentioned, the "Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales" will premiere on the Disney Plus channel. The subscription service costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 per year. Disney Plus is available for the following devices:
- Apple TV iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch models
- Android phones
- Android TV devices
- Chrome OS, macOS, or any Windows PC
- Google Chromecast
- LG TV
- PlayStation 4
- Roku streaming devices
- Samsung
- Sony TVs with built-in Android
- Xbox One
To subscribe to Disney Plus, interested viewers have to follow these steps:
- Head to Disney Plus official website
- Click on "Sign Up Now"
- Provide your email address
- Generate your password
- Choose your subscription plan
- Provide you payment information
- Click on "Start Watching" to complete the process
Disney Plus is also available for mobile platforms through the App Store. Users could register to one account and login to different devices for their convenience.
Other Disney Plus Films You Can Enjoy
Besides "Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales," Disney Plus has a lot of different films to offer that should help maximize your subscription service.
Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings" could stream in Disney Plus by mid-October, and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" some time in 2022.
Related Article: Burning Man 2021 Live Stream: Festival Dates, How to Watch Online With Virtual Reality