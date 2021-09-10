2022 Toyota Tundra Leak Reveals Exterior Design: Specs, Spy Shots, Other Features

The 2022 Toyota Tundra was recently spotted undisguised on a public parking lot. A fan snapped photos of the new pickup truck, featuring its exterior design. Notably, the Toyota Tundra seen was a regular, non-TRD model.

YouTuber Gear Runner spied the Toyota Tundra 2022 in Destin, Florida. He captured six photos of the vehicle featuring two side shots, one front view, one back view, and two interior previews. Analysts spotted many details and clues from the photo.

2022 Toyota Tundra Exterior Design and Specs

Carscoops mentioned how the truck showed T-shaped headlights, C-shaped tailgates, stamped fenders, kinked windows and a full-height front grille. The Toyota logo was prominently stamped on top with a "Tundra" lettering on its grille. Fog lamps and the adaptive cruise control radar are also integrated into the front grille.

On the 2022 Toyota Tundra side-view, the car was designed with chrome trims on its handles and chrome finish on its front grille. The vehicle is equipped with 20-inch wheels designed with silver and dark grey accents.

YouTuber Automotive Press noted that the emblem on its c-pillar is a limited-edition indicator for the vehicle. The front and back crease over its body is considered a "legendary signature design" in Toyota. The YouTuber associated it with "muscles bulging out the body."

The vehicle spotted was a double cab version of Toyota Tundra, implying a smaller passenger compartment but longer trunk bed. Notably, the photos showcase the sliding rear window on its back, based on the tiny glass square at the center. The car also has new fender lights with a radial shape. Lastly, the back of the vehicle has chrome highlights on its bumper.

The back view photo of the car revealed a Toyota Tundra CrewMax version parked beside it. The latter is a bigger vehicle featuring four full-sized doors with two truck bed variants (shot and long).



2022 Toyota Tundra Engine and Other Features

Carscoops also speculated a new 2022 Toyota Tundra V8 engine instead of the V6. The engine is called "iForce MAX," which is teased to produce more power than the outgoing 5.7L V8's 381 hp (386 PS / 284 kW) and 401 lb-ft (544 Nm) of torque on most Toyota engines.

Predictions said the 2022 Toyota engine could create 409 hp (415 PS / 305 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.

Lastly, it is worth noting that Toyota mentioned plans to bring electrification on its pickup truck lineup. With the 2022 Toyota Tundra still in development, the vehicle would likely have a hybrid engine variant.

Keep in mind that these are unofficial leaks and spy photos captured for the Toyota Tundra 2022. Details are subject to change depending on Toyota's development plans.

Full details for the 2022 Toyota Tundra might be available by the end of this year.

