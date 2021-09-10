Vivo Supports Wireless Charging With New X70 Pro Plus; Specs, Design, Price

Vivo just launched its newest series of flagship smartphones: the X70 line. The Vivo X70 Pro Plus is perhaps the most exciting phone in the line. Fitted with Zeiss camera lenses and top-of-the-line features, it is also the first time the company has adopted wireless charging for its devices. Read on to learn more about the new X70 Pro Plus.

Vivo X70 Pro Plus Specs, Design

As the new lineup's flagship, the X70 Pro Plus has some very impressive top-of-the-line features.

Inside, a Snapdragon 888 Plus processor is paired with an LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, according to GizmoChina. The phone does come in three configurations with up to 12GB of RAM, and buyers can get up to 512GB of storage.

The phone runs on OriginOS, which is based on Android 11, but it will soon run on Vivo's Funtouch OS 12, which means it would run on a version of a yet-to-be-released Android 12, according to Android Police.

An exciting and long-awaited addition, Vivo now supports wireless charging. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery with Vivo's FlashCharge 55W. The Qi-compatible wireless charging supports an impressive 50W charging capacity.

Vivo has appropriately come out with its own wireless charger as well. It is inclined at a 60-degree angle, featuring multiple charging coils at the top and bottom. It is fitted with air vents on the back for cooling and has a breathing light in front.

Another first for the company is its IP68 rating which means it can withstand dust, dirt, and sand and can be resistant to being submerged in water up to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters for as long as 30 minutes. This rating makes X70 Pro Plus on par with Apple and Samsung's flagship smartphones.

It has Samsung's E5 AMOLED display, a 6.783-inch 2K (3,200 x 1,440) 10-bit panel. It has a 120Hz variable refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Its camera setup is impressive, with four lenses equipped with optical image stabilization. The Zeiss-branded lenses include a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 48-megapixel gimbal-stabilized ultrawide. It also comes with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, The Verge said. Zeiss glass lenses are top-of-the-line and are the types of glasses used only in high-end SLR lenses.

Its native camera app also has new features, including three simulated bokeh modes: Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar. These are based on the optical characteristics of classic Zeiss glass. The X70 Pro Plus is also fitted with a new image processor designed by Vivo themselves called the Imaging Chip V1 that is geared towards improved performance in noise reduction and motion compensation.

Its overall design is similar to its predecessor, GizmoChina said. It does have some slight changes, of course.

It has a centered punch hole for its front-facing camera, and the rear camera housing is still rectangular. A new addition is the Ceramic Cloud Window, a sheet of ceramic to the right of the rectangular camera housing that looks mesmerizing as it reflects the sky. It can also be used similarly to a mirror when taking self-portraits using the rear cameras.

The phone comes in three colors: black, blue, and orange. The black model is covered in glass, and the blue and orange models are covered in plain leather.

Vivo X70 Pro Plus Price

Currently, availability for the Vivo X70 Pro Plus is limited. The company says it is gradually rolling out its units in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates.

In China, prices for the X70 Pro Plus start at around $852 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB model. For its "Premium edition" X70 Pro Plus, which is the 12GB RAM and 512GB version, it costs around $1,084. It also comes with two Vivo TWS 2 ANC earbuds, two years of warranty, and other services, as well as the free wireless charger for the pre-order of the premium edition.

