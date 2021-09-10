2022 Subaru WRX Revealed; Next-Gen Rally Design, Specs, Price

Subaru just debuted its newest WRX. The 2022 WRX has a new engine and platform, but it still carries its rally spirit. Although still familiar-looking to all Subaru lovers, the fifth-generation WRX hides an exciting array of specs. Read on to find out more about the 2022 Subaru WRX.

2022 Subaru WRX Engine, Specs, and More

Engine

The 2022 WRX now has a 2.4 liter flat-four turbocharged engine, an upgrade from the previous 2.0 liters. The new engine can pony up 271 horsepower with 258 pound-feet of torque from 2,000-5,200 rpm, according to Motor 1.

The new engine will be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or the Subaru Performance Transmission, a CVT that pumps power through Subaru's All-Wheel Drive system. The CVT is an eight-speed manual mode accessible through the paddle shifter mounted on the steering wheel.

Subaru Global Platform

Since the 2022 WRX rides on the Subaru Global Platform, it went through several improvements.

The new chassis is stiffer than its predecessors. Its torsional rigidity has improved by 28%, and the suspension mounting point rigidity has increased by 75%, providing a lower center of gravity for the vehicle.

Subaru also mounted the rear stabilizer bar to the body instead of the subframe. It also has a new dual-pinion electric power steering system to provide a quicker response, improved accuracy, and a more natural feel.

The Subaru Global Platform underpins most of the company's lineup, Road Show said. It includes the Impreza to the Ascent.

Widebody

Subaru gave the 2022 WRX a wider and longer body compared to its older siblings. It has more muscular fenders that give it a more SUV-like asymmetric look to its wheel openings. The rear fender provides a dramatic silhouette, and it also gives a completely different trunk opening shape.

The rear end also has new taillights that look very similar to the BRZ. The front of the WRX is fitted with hawk-eye projector headlamps that are a tad smaller, and the grille is just a fraction larger.

The front fenders of the WRX are now made from aluminum, saving the car 5 pounds. The iconic hood scoop is still very much for function, and it also has vents behind the front wheel arches and tucked into the rear bumper to help mitigate aerodynamic drag.

The 2022 Subaru WRX comes in Solar Orange Pearl and Magitite Gray Metallic.

Interior Upgrades

According to Subaru, the WRX gets the newest generation of Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology standard. It features a wider field of view for its optimal sensors, and it has improved software and logic.

It also has an all-new D-shaped steering wheel designed for comfortable and high-performance driving. It provides ergonomic control and near-instant response.

The cabin is also fitted with a new version of the automaker's Harman Kardon premium audio specifically tuned for this model. It has an 11-speaker system linked to a new 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment system. It has the same vertical tablet-style touchscreen found on the new Outback, and it comes standard with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the optimum sonic experience.

2022 Subaru WRX Price and Release Schedule

Excited Subaru fans will be glad to know that the new 2022 Subaru WRX is scheduled to roll out to dealerships in early 2022. Subaru has not released the prices yet, but it may not stray too far from the current WRX's $28,420 price tag.

