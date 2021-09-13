2022 Toyota Tundra Reveal Date, Final Teasers and More: Specs, Engine, Interior and Exterior Design

While everyone is on the proverbial homestretch before the 2022 Toyota Tundra is unveiled, potential buyers are treated with yet more juicy details on what to expect.

2022 Toyota Tundra Leak: Possible Release Date Revealed in Teaser Video

The biggest teaser of them all is a video the automaker released that revealed the Tundra interior. The photo showed a smartphone bearing the time "9:19". As what previous rumors divulged, this "time" might actually mean the official rollout date of the Tundra, which is September 19.

As such, Toyota could have confirmed all the leaks surfacing on its reveal date.

However, wide availability of the truck in auto retail stores is another thing, with Torque News saying the 2022 Tundra will not reach customers' garages until the end of the year. Toyota has not given any confirmation yet, the report added.

2022 Toyota Tundra Specs

Superb Interiors, Flashy Exteriors

As most fans know, the 2022 Tundra will be powered by a twin-turbo V6 iForce MAX engine, similar to the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser, as well as distinctive wheels, design details and badges--exuding resilience and toughness

As for the interiors, teaser photos showed a panoramic moonroof, wireless charging, red seats, a quite large multimedia system, and a multi-terrain select and crawl control.

TRD Pro Model With Coil-Spring Suspension

Teasers also showed the truck is a TRD Pro model, with parts from Fox Racing. This includes offering lifted suspension with Fox dampers and a red-painted anti-roll bar. The Tundra's off-road model is also said to carry a TRD front skid plate with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires sized 285/65, according to Car and Driver, and a bulky anti-roll bar and Fox shock absorbers.

However, what really caught fans' attention was that the 2022 Toyota Tundra will say goodbye to a leaf spring setup in favor of a new coil-spring suspension similar to rival trucks, such as the GM Silverado and Sierra, the Ford F-150, and the Ram 1500. Such coil-spring suspension would improve ride quality, apart from enhancing off-road power.

Edgy Design With LED Light Strips on Massive Grille

The truck's exterior, as also seen in Toyota teaser images, will also have an edgy, awesome design--with LED headlights and running lights located above a vertical air intake. Three LED light strips will go with the truck's massive grille with the "Tundra" name: one below the Toyota logo, two on the outer edges above the bumper.

In the front grille, fog lamps and the adaptive cruise control radar are also integrated.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra also comes with chrome trims on its handles and chrome finish on its front grille. Its 20-inch wheels are designed with silver and dark grey accents.

As the 2022 Toyota Tundra reaches auto retail stores soon, potential buyers should expect that prices for the TRD Pro model would cost about $50,000, with the base truck selling for $36,000, Car and Driver added.

