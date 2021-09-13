Fourth Stimulus Check: $1100 Golden State Payment Delivery Schedules, How to Check Eligibility

Millions of Californians could qualify for the incoming wave of Golden State stimulus checks this Friday. California taxpayers might receive $600 from the program and an additional $500 with dependents.

A fourth stimulus check has not yet been approved by the federal government. However, individual states could still create their own version of stimulus checks locally. This was the logic behind Governor Gavin Newsom's implementation of the Golden State Stimulus Checks.

The state budgeted $100 billion in their "California Comeback Plan" to provide immediate relief to families negatively impacted by the pandemic. Approximately two-thirds of California taxpayers should qualify for "the biggest state tax rebate in American history," according to Cnet.

The first batch of payments, referred to as Golden State Stimulus I (GSS I), was released on August 27. Another batch, the Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II), will be released this Friday.

Golden State Stimulus Check: Do I Qualify for $600 or $1100?

The amount receivable from Golden State Stimulus checks depends on various factors. Cnet reported on these details.

For reference, the GSS I payments released a one-time check of $600 or $1200 to residents who earned less than $30,000. Qualifiers also include people who received money from Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) or filed taxes with Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN).

GSS II payments expanded the rules so more Californians would benefit from the program. GSS II budgets $600 payments for all Californians who meet the following requirements:

Filed and submitted 2020 tax returns by October 15

Has a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of $75,000 or less on tax year

It cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer

Must be a resident of the state for more than half the 2020 tax year and stayed a resident upon payment release

Some Californians who already received their GSS I could still qualify for GSS II payments. The extra $500 would only be provided for taxpayers who have qualifying dependents, including children or relatives, registered in their 2020 tax returns.

To emphasize, only taxpayers who fulfilled the requirements above and have registered dependants in their 2020 tax returns would qualify for full $1100 GSS II payments

Californians whose income is exclusive from benefits like CalWorks, Social Security, unemployment, or state disability do not qualify for the program.

Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: How Could I Get My GSS II?

California stimulus payments are released through waves that come out twice a month. After the payment this Friday, the next GSS II payment should come out some time in October.

Note that late filers who submitted their state tax returns after August 20 have to wait at least 45 days to process the payment.

Payments are often issued by direct deposit to registered bank accounts in the tax return profile. However, others who do not have a direct deposit setup would receive their stimulus money by paper check instead.

Lastly, keep in mind that state stimulus checks and the GSS payments cannot be seized or offset to cover debt.



