Fourth Stimulus Check Update and Tracker: $2000 Online Petition, $1400 for Seniors, $600 for Californians

The ongoing pandemic raised the cost of living in the U.S.A. to new heights. This is the reason why people continue to ask for financial aid programs and a fourth stimulus check--in any way or form.

The Social Security cost of living, officially referred to as Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA), for 2022 is predicted to be the highest in decades. The consumer price index spiked by 5.4 percent in July and is estimated to reach 6.2 percent by next year. For reference, this year was just 1.3 percent.

With the expenses snowballing to dangerous levels, two proposals are made and one stimulus check program was launched.

Fourth Stimulus Check Online Petition for $2000 Monthly Payments

An online petition by Stephanie Bonin got launched on Change.org. She wrote, "I'm calling on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis. We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water."

Many Americans shared her sentiment and signed their support to the proposal. At the time of writing, the online petition reached 2,874,800 signatures out of its 3 million goal. The online petition got recognized as "one of the top signed on Change.org"

The US House of Representatives and US Senate have yet to acknowledge the amazing feat this online petition reached.

Read Also: Child Tax Credit 2021: What to Do If You're Part of the August IRS Glitch, Schedule of September Payment

$1400 Stimulus Check for Seniors

According to CNBC, next year's prospective increase might manifest through higher Medicare Part B premiums and higher taxes on senior benefits. To prevent this, the Senior Citizens League brainstormed non-taxable stimulus checks.

When the organization emailed its plans to other related agencies last week, it received more than 100 replies and support.

More than 50 seniors shared their issues. Inflated grocery prices led some of them to cut their food to one meal per day. Other seniors also lacked budget for their prescription drugs.

The Senior Citizens League plans to contact Congress "soon." The organization did not elaborate on the timeline and schedule for the program.

Golden State Stimulus Check: $600 for Californians

By now, some residents in California who filed and submitted their 2020 tax return should see their second Golden State Stimulus check hit their bank accounts. Others might have their payment sent by paper mail, which should be delivered before the end of the year. Some important things to note about the payment are as follows:

Payments range between $500 to $1,100, depending on eligibility.

The Second wave of Golden State Stimulus Checks adjusted its gross income bracket from $30,000 to 75,000.

Some people who qualified in the first check could also receive the second payment.

Californians who do not have a Social Security number could still receive their payment through their individual taxpayer-identification number (ITIN).

It is worth noting that a survey from CNBC found most of the stimulus checks were used to pay food expenses, bills, and Medicare or pharmacy assistance programs. Many Americans are hoping for favorable developments on these fourth stimulus check payments.



Related Article: Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, $600 Golden State Payments Release Schedule