Monsta Infinite Token: What Is $Moni, How Much Is It, and What's the Supply Count?

"Monsta Infinite" is the newest NFT game to pop up in the cryptocurrency market. Trying to set itself apart from other plat-to-earn games, "Monsta Infinite" is focusing on players' skills and less on the Monstas they can buy.

Read on to learn more about the play-to-earn game in people's radars, expected to launch a test version of the game later this year.

What Is 'Monsta Infinite' Play-To-Earn NFT Game?

"Monsta Infinite" is an NFT or play-to-earn game that is inspired by "Axie Infinity" and is built on the Binance Smart Chain. It combines a turn-based card battle system with a match-three puzzle system in competitive and interesting battling gameplay, according to Play To Earn.

Players can earn tokens ($MONI) by playing the game, with the option to play for leisure or competitively.

Developers of "Monsta Infinite" sought to make a difference by closing the large gap of disparity between the poor and rich players. "Monsta Infinite" acknowledges the play-to-win issue of having dedicated and better-skilled players losing the competition to players that may be richer but have less skill, which is why the game offers different hierarchies of players.

This type of game has not been offered in the NFT game scene yet and is something the developers think the players would appreciate. Players get to match against other players with the same skill level as they do, instead of worrying that other people with more financial advantage can beat them.

The developers' goal is to make the power of financing on the internet easier to understand and accessible to everyone.

🚨Tutorial for Presale 2.0🚨



Presale 2.0 will end manually once the team determines that most of the community has bought tokens



200 Inception Monsta will be given out by raffle to those who able to buy at least 100 MONI in Presale 1.0 or 2.0.https://t.co/HJw1Fk0gOC pic.twitter.com/JstLPRInqr — Monsta Infinite (@Monsta_Infinite) September 14, 2021

Read Also: Elon Musk Gives Dogecoin Knockoffs a Price Boost With Cute Tweet! [PHOTO]

$Moni Value and Supply Count

The "Monsta Infinite" Token, according to its official website, is the BEP-20 governance token of the Monsta Universe.

To earn $MONI, players need to participate in the various "Monsta Infinite" Universe games and the players can claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the games, and participate in key governance votes.

$MONI has a cap of 270,000,000 Total Token Supply. One Binance Coin (BNB) converts to 2,400 $MONI and it currently has an initial market cap of $896,062.50, which is based on the BNB price of $450 upon listing, "Monsta Infinite" explained.

Presales are currently only open for strategic partners. Currently, only whitelisted addresses are allowed to participate in the presale and basic KYS will be required in the whitelisting.

The first presale, which was scheduled last September 8, was on a first come first serve basis while the current second presale, scheduled on September 15, is for those with oversubscription.

The minimum contribution for Presale 2.0 is $0.1 $BNB with no maximum contribution. The second presale vesting is scheduled on September 20 for 25 percent and on October 16 for 50 percent.

Market place launch is scheduled for October 12.

Monstas can be sold on the marketplace and players can also invest in some virtual real estate that can be used for virtual events. Rare, legendary, and Inception Monstas also fetch for a high price and so collecting and selling them will allow the player to earn a pretty penny.

Related Article: Ethereum Price Prediction: Mark Cuban's 'Shark Tank' Co-Star Drops Warning to ETH Investors