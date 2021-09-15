Baby Dogecoin Price Prediction: Baby Doge Growing Like Its Father, Is It the Next Ultimate Meme Coin?

Baby Doge has been hyped to succeed Dogecoin with its meme-related popularity in cryptocurrency. Aside from its ongoing gains on the market, Baby Doge has also announced plans for expansion with its use cases.

With that, many investors are growing curious if Baby Dogecoin can live up to its financial expectations.

Earlier this year, Dogecoin showed an insane price growth of 10,000 percent when compared to last year's trading performance. Events leading up to Dogecoin's growth helped traders earn millions of dollars from crypto markets. The success inspired developers and investors to search for the next big meme coin.

Now, experts believe that Baby Doge might follow Dogecoin's footsteps.

Baby Dogecoin Details: The Next Meme Crypto Coin

Baby Doge is a new crypto coin developed under heavy influence from Dogecoin's performance. Its assets and gains mimic Dogecoin's system, where values are determined by user popularity and craze.

Surprisingly, Economy Watch said that Baby Doge shared many characteristics with other popular meme coins. These include features like sudden big gains in the market or retreat strategies to stabilize its systems.

Baby Doge was first made available to the public some time in August. Its launch price was at $0.00000000208. In the days that followed, the crypto coin experienced drops from $0.000000001665 to $0.00000000105. However, early this week, Baby Doge markets shifted direction. Its price jumped to 44.78 percent in one day and 68.2 percent compared to last week.

At the time of writing, Baby Doge is trading at $0.00000000879, with a 10.55 percent negative downward trend in the last 24 hours. Regardless, the price is notably higher compared to its beginnings.

Read Also: Wifedoge Price, Prediction, and Potential: Should You Invest in Dogecoin's Wife?

Baby Dogecoin Updates: Unique Features and Services

Baby Doge also advertised itself to have features unique to its markets. Developers said Baby Doge would have better transaction speeds and hyper-deflationary functions in its system. For reference, Baby Doge started with 420 quadrillion tokens. Currently, it has burned over 125 quadrillion coins

Another unique feature of Baby Doge is its 10 percent transaction fee. Traders have to pay a portion of their crypto to redistribution and its liquidity pool. The system greatly rewards traders for holding on to their coins.

Lastly, Baby Doge is also expanding its services. Specifically, Baby Doge has revealed its own wallet, exchange, app and debit card.

A Baby Doge blog post explained that its new app would allow traders to:

Loading of fiat balances through bank transfers

Purchasing of crypto assets

Spending tokens at will

Exchanging crypto for fiat money

Based on its performance, Baby Doge shows a lot of potential. This crypto coin might just be Dogecoin's successor due to its dynamic market nature and sudden gains from fan popularity. It also expanded services to cater to future needs and services for interested investors.

Note, however, that just like any other cryptocurrency, Baby Doge has a highly volatile nature. Gains and losses could happen quickly and suddenly. Investors are recommended to be careful trading on this particular market.



Related Article: Axie Infinity Ban: 10 Prohibited Activities That Could Get Your Account Banned or Suspended