Axie Infinity Ban: 10 Prohibited Activities That Could Get Your Account Banned or Suspended

Axie Infinity and its developers recently banned over 30,000 Axies overnight. Sky Mavis said some of these accounts will be unbanned soon, but only for users who did not abuse Axie Infinity ban rules.

Millions of players have taken over Axie Infinity, an NFT-based online game. Its popularity skyrocketed because of its "play-to-earn" system through blockchain. Unfortunately, many gamers are also tempted to abuse the system.

Axie Infinity Ban: 30,000 Players Hit, Accounts Suspended

According to ClutchPoints, Sky Mavis made its ban announcement on Discord. A Twitter notice was later posted on their social media page. Sky Mavis said many players exploited the game's energy system.

We just executed a ban wave related to players abusing the energy system.



Around 30,000 Axies were affected.



Sky Mavis also noticed that many abusers sold their Axies cheap during the banning phase. The accounts that purchased these Axies were unfortunately banned in the aftermath. However, Sky Mavis reassured the new owners would have their accounts restored after proper investigation. No timeline for the investigation was provided.

Sky Mavis proved themselves to have zero tolerance for abusers and cheaters in Axie Infinity. They even resorted to large-scale removal of player accounts. Ban waves might continue in the future, depending on the developer's discretion.

To avoid getting banned or suspended, Axie players must familiarize themselves with the new terms and rules of the game.

Axie Infinity Prohibited Activities: 10 Reasons Why You Get Banned

Be warned, when Sky Mavis bans your account, your name and crypto wallet will be blacklisted. This means creating a new account is impossible.

Here are some of the most common prohibited activities that get players banned in Axie Infinity.

Usage of Axie Infinity website, app, and Smart Contracts to advertise or sell goods and services

Trick, defraud, or mislead the system and other users with the intent to access sensitive account information like user passwords

Attempt to impersonate another user with their username or account

Sell or otherwise transfer profile

Use automated systems like scripts, data-mining bots or other similar data

Decipher, decompile, disassemble or reverse engineer software data of Axie Infinity website, app, or smart contract

Harass, intimidate or threaten other employees or agents of Axie Infinity

Copy or adapt Axie Infinity software, including but not limited to Flash, PHP, HTML, JavaScript, or other code.

Upload or transmit viruses, malware, or other harmful data in the system

Disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, based on Sky Mavis opinion, that affects the website, the app, and the smart contracts.

Three Major Reasons Your Axie Account Is Suspended

A previous report discussed three major reasons for Axie Infinity account suspension. The problems often revolve around Axie Infinity Terms and Intellectual Property Rights.

Note that Sky Mavis reserve the right to change these rules or automatically ban an account at their own discretion.

Interested Axie Infinity players are recommended to follow these rules to protect their Axies and account.



