2022 Toyota Tundra Powerful Engine, New Design, Improved Towing Confirmed: Is It Better Than Chevy Silverado, Ford F-150?

The long awaited 2022 Toyota Tundra is officially here! Toyota finally revealed all specs and details for the full-sized pickup truck, and experts immediately compared it against its rivals like the Chevy Silverado and Ford F-150.

After months of anticipation and non-stop leaks, the 2022 Toyota Tundra debuted on Sunday. Toyota released a nine-minute video of the vehicle, discussing its general description, performance, engine, off-road capabilities, exterior, usability, and overall design. The video is embedded below:



2022 Toyota Tundra: Photos of Different Models, Engines, and Designs

The 2022 Toyota Tundra's best features are its 437-hp twin-turbo V-6 hybrid powertrain, new suspension setup, and 14-inch infotainment system.

Car and Driver released 213 photos of Toyota Tundra. The photos detailed out 2022 Toyota Tundra's interior, exterior, engine, and infotainment system. These photos include the different Tundra models like:

2022 Toyota Tundra SR5 TRD

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

2022 Toyota Tundra Limited

2022 Toyota Tundra Limited TRD

2022 Toyota Tundra Platinum

2022 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition TRD

According to Forbes, the 2022 Toyota Tundra showcased multiple improvements and upgraded technology.

Tundra changed its suspension from traditional leaf springs to coil springs. Combined with a stiffer frame, the car ideally offers comfort, better agility and less body roll--even on rough terrain. Toyota also redesigned the vehicle to include a double wishbone front suspension.

Raised ridgelines on both its rear and front fenders gives Tundra a blocky design. The detail is emphasized with its ridged center hood and large grill. The redesigned Tundra also features aluminum in some sections on frame and body. Aside from looking cool, this change aims to reduce vehicle weight.

Tundra buyers have two engine options for the vehicle, both paired up to a new 10-speed automatic transmission. Both engine choices are V6s. First is the base twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with its 389 horsepower and 479-pound feet of torque. The second is a hybrid variant, the iForce Max 3.5-liter unit that is capable of producing 437 horsepower and 583-pound feet of torque.

2022 Toyota Tundra vs. Chevy Silverado vs. Ford F-150: The Best Full Sized Pickup Truck

Cnet reported the full specs for the three vehicles, presented in report charts. Aside from its engine performance, the comparison includes its exterior and interior measurements.

Base engine specs: Tundra dominates with its 3.5-liter twin turbo V6 against Silverado 2.7-liter mill and Ford 3.3-liter V6.

Diesel engine specs: Chevrolet is the clear winner for this category. Toyota does not offer a diesel variant for Tundra, and Ford has weaker specs.

Hybrid powertrain specs: Both Tundra and Ford feature full-hybrid powertrains. According to numbers, Tundra gains an edge with battery, power, and torque. However, Ford has better towing and payload capacity.

Off-road ability: Unfortunately, performance reports for the Toyota Tundra TRD variants are not available. The same applies to Chevrolet. For now, with its steel suspension, Ford stands as the sole contender in the category.

