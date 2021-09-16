2022 Toyota Tundra Release Date Officially Confirmed; 3 Major Features You Should Watch Out For

The official 2022 Toyota Tundra specs and details will finally be revealed this Sunday. Some fans expect two more teasers to come out within these next few days.

Remember Toyota Tundra's interior reveal back in July? The company hinted its release date through the wireless charger feature and smartphone time "9:19," translated as September 19. Now, Toyota USA officially confirmed the date through a three-second video advertisement. The video was aptly described as "The one you've been waiting for."

With the upcoming debut of the new Tundra, watch out for some of these exciting features previously confirmed and leaked.

2022 Toyota Tundra Specs: 3 Features You Should Watch Out For

Toyota's upcoming truck is advertised to have significant improvements over styling. It ideally pairs up rugged performance with luxurious comforts.

3. Toyota Infotainment System

The 2022 Toyota Tundra will reportedly offer a sizable infotainment display. Many expect the system to support apps like Apple CarPlay, Spotify, Maps, and YouTube Music. JBL speakers installed beneath the grab handles would complement the infotainment system. Toyota Tundra also teased its rear power window, a feature unique in modern cars.

2. TDR Pro Model and Coil-Spring Suspension

Another report speculated the 2022 Toyota Tundra's TDR (Toyota Racing Development) gear paired with Fox Racing pieces. The vehicle might carry a TRD front skid plate, Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires sized 285/65, a bulky anti-roll bar, and Fox shock absorbers.

Rumors also said that 2022 Toyota Tundra would use new coil-spring suspension systems similar to Sierra and GM Silverado. The new system should improve ride quality and boost off-road power.

1. Twin-Turbo V6 iForce MAX Engine

Several rumors also said that the 2022 Toyota Tundra would use a twin-turbo V6 iForce MAX engine. According to Motor1, the engine should produce 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Tundra might also use a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Internet speculations predict that the Tundra engine will have a hybrid variant later this year.

It is worth noting that two empty slots remain at the bottom of the photo gallery on Toyota's official news page. Both are marked "coming soon." This has led fans to believe that two other major leaks could drop at any time. Fans hope this would be an interior teaser or engine preview.

2022 Toyota Tundra Release Date Confirmed; How About Its Price?

Early this year, the automaker warned of production shortages in its factories around the world. Toyota said target production dropped from 900,000 to 540,000. However, U.S facilities said they aim to complete the production timeline for the 2022 Toyota Tundra.

The new 2022 Toyota Tundra is predicted to cost $36,000. TRD Pro model is expected to cost $50,000.

Note that all the details listed above are subject to change by Toyota's discretion. Official details will be confirmed at its event this Sunday. Unfortunately, Toyota never elaborated on its timeframe or schedule. Fans are recommended to bookmark the date and watch out for its development on the internet.



