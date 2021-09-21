Tesla Gigafactory Coming to Russia? Elon Musk Reveals True Plans for Next Location

In recent months, fans have wondered where Elon Musk would build his next Tesla Gigafactory. Fan curiosity got reignited when a rumor claimed that "Russian official reports" reveal a Tesla plant in the city of Korolev is in the works. Musk commented directly about the news.

Tesla's popularity continues to skyrocket in the last few months. Earlier this year, Tesla's Q2 earnings reached a net income of $1.1 billion generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and delivered 201,304 cars in the process. With its massive success, fans and investors are watching closely on its ongoing developments.

Up to date, Tesla currently owns three Gigafactories. Electrek listed them as:

Gigafactory 1 - Giga Nevada

Gigafactory 2 - Giga New York

Gigafactory 3 - Giga Shanghai

Tesla announced upcoming factories in Berlin and Texas. Both sites have broken ground and started construction. Unfortunately, no official date of opening has been announced.

Tesla Gigafactory in Russia? Elon Musk Tweets Response

The first post about Giga Russia came from user @factorymode. The user said, "Russian officials report that @elonmusk has decided to build Tesla's plant in Russia, in the city of Korolev." The source article linked to the post redirects users to a Russian site. The user later warned readers that the post has no reliable sources.

Treat it like a rumor. There are no reliable sources, maybe someone's fantasy — Factory (@factorymodes) September 20, 2021

The idea about the Russian Tesla Gigafactory appealed to many people on the internet. Fans opened discussions and theories:

Almost no EV imports.

e-tron, Taycan, I-Pace, soon BMW iX. That's it. No cheaper models.

No reason for EU OEMs to import in high volumes as they need each EV they make to be sold in EU to avoid huge CO2 fines.

With supply I think we can easily reach 5% (~Norway). — Dmitrii TSLA investor (@dimamonov77) September 20, 2021

Twitter user @ray4tesla retweeted the post, asking if "Giga Russia (is) coming?" Surprisingly, Elon Musk himself replied that "Tesla has not yet decided on a fourth Gigafactory location."

Tesla has not yet decided on a fourth Gigafactory location — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2021

The reply confused many of the fans because it undermined Tesla's proposed plans of ongoing Gigafactories. Unfortunately, Musk never clarified his answer and left it to fan interpretation.

Read Also: Inspiration4 Mission Updates: Splashdown Video, Elon Musk's Donation and Trolling of President Biden

Tesla Gigafactory Update and Developments

It is worth noting that Tesla is an American electric vehicle manufacturer and clean energy company. Their services feature self-sustainable products like electric cars, solar panels and solar roof tiles. The company also develops its own battery energy storage for all the previously listed merchandise.

Tesla Gigafactories are the primary manufacturers of these Lithium-ion batteries, making thousands and millions by a single day with combined productions.

YouTuber Vision highlighted some exciting features for Tesla's Gigafactories:

Gigafactory works 24/7, with over 7,000 employees

One factory creates approximately two battery packs per minute, growing up to 5,000 per week.

Gigafactory has some of the best and most advanced technologies

Gigafactory is designed to become entirely self-sustainable with electricity through solar panels and windmills

With its successful business expansion through Tesla vehicles, Tesla Gigafactories should continue to grow.



Related Article: Warning for Elon Musk, Tesla? NASA Experiment Reveals Humans Feel More Sleepy With Self-Driving Cars