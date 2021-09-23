iPhone 13 Price in India Requires 90 Days of Work; 6 Days for US

According to a new research, the iPhone 13 price in India needs 90 days of work to be filled. However, users in the United States could buy the same model with six days of work on average.

Researchers from Money Supermarket recently developed an iPhone 13 Index that reveals "how long you'll need to work to afford an iPhone 13 around the world." The data should help consumers who are interested in buying the phone.

iPhone 13 Price Index: How Research Data Was Acquired

Before reading the results, it is important to understand that iPhone 13 prices vary depending on the countries' minimum wage. Some countries have less expensive iPhones than others because local people living there would have difficulty buying it.

The Money Supermarket research created its calculations based on these factors:

iPhone 13 prices were collected from the Apple website of each country.

iPhone 13 price was compared to local minimum wage.

The minimum wage calculated assumed a typical 8-hour workday.

Countries like US and Canada data was calculated based on average tax by state and province on its price.

Lastly, note that the iPhone 13 indicated is the base model with 128 GB storage.

iPhone 13 Price Index: How Many Hours Would You Work For an iPhone 13

Here is a complete list of countries selling an iPhone 13. The list is arranged based on the longest working hours.

Philippines: 775.3 hours or 97 days

India: 724.2 hours or 91 days

Brazil: 690.5 hours or 86 days

Turkey: 639.1 hours or 80 days

Russia 428.5 hours or 54 days

Mexico: 417.8 hours or 52 days

Thailand: 348.3 hours or 44 days

Hungary: 265 hours or 33 days

Poland: 254.7 hours or 32 days

Malaysia: 249.8 hours or 31 days

China: 227.1 hours or 28 days

Portugal: 195.1 hours or 24 days

Taiwan 156.5 hours or 20 days

Czech Republic: 138.9 hours or 17 days

Spain: 133.3 hours or 17 days

Italy: 124.3 hours or 16 days

France: 90 hours or 11 days

United Kingdom: 89.3 hours or 11 days

Belgium: 86 hours or 11 days

South Korea: 85.6 hours or 11 days

Austria: 81.5 hours or 10 days

New Zealand: 78.5 hours or 10 days

Finland: 78.5 hours or 10 days

Germany: 77.3 hours or 10 days

Sweden: 77 hours or 10 days

Canada: 75.8 hours or 9 days

UAE: 74 hours or 9 days

Netherlands 73.1 hours or 9 days

Japan: 72.2 hours or 9 days

Ireland: 71.5 hours or 9 days

Denmark: 62 hours or 8 days

Hong Kong: 61.9 hours or 8 days

Australia: 59.9 hours or 7 days

Norway: 59.6 hours or 7 days

Singapore: 54.8 hours or 7 days

United States: 49.5 hours or 6 days

Luxembourg: 40 hours or 5 days

Switzerland: 34.3 hours or 4 days

As seen in the results, the Philippines has the least affordable iPhone 13, while Switzerland has the most affordable. Notably, Switzerland is recognized for having one of the world's largest median annual salaries.

iPhone is most expensive in Brazil, priced at $1,449. Even with a good salary, residents have to work 86 days to afford the smartphone. Hong Kong has the least expensive iPhone 13, starting at $874. It would take locals approximately eight days to earn enough for the phone.



