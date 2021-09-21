iPhone 13 Pro Reviews See Positive Impressions; Incredible Battery Life, Powerful Camera Revealed

Experts have given high praises to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. The smartphones showed outstanding performance, increased battery life, and amazing camera systems. Despite its expensive price, iPhone 13 Pro reviews highlighted some very special features that justify the cost.

The iPhone 13 series comes in four models, each with their own respective cost.

iPhone 13 Mini: $729

iPhone 13: $829

iPhone 13 Pro: $999

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1099

Admittedly, iPhone 13 and Mini only received upgrades on their battery and camera setup. In terms of performance, iPhone 12 Pros would dominate over iPhone 13 and Mini. However, the major improvements and special features are revealed in the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models.

iPhone 13 Pro Review: What Makes the Apple Smartphone Good?

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max improvements are not obvious at first glance. However, analysts said changes are emphasized in the hands-on user experience.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have incredible refresh rates. Using ProMotion display technology, the refresh rates reach up to 120Hz. Animations are smooth, graphics are crisp, and the overall scrolling function works better.

According to Cnet, the iPhone 13 series also gained some weight. The iPhone 13 Pro has gained 15 grams, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max weights 12 grams more than expected. Both phones feature Apple's Ceramic Shield on front and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Extra weight is credited from two changes. First is its battery life. The Verge said iPhone 13 Pro and Max lasted 1-2 hours longer than iPhone 12 Pro Max. Even on heavy usage, the iPhone 13 phones should ideally reach 22-28 hours runtime.

The second big change is its storage system. iPhone 13 Pro and Max offers a unique 512 GB and 1 TB storage option, a first for the Apple lineup.

Moreover, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro max were recognized as "the best camera system on any smartphone," per The Verge. Photograph quality improved significantly with its 3X optical zoom. Extra features added include Cinematic mode and ProRes video capture. The latter creates a professional-quality video format which is extremely helpful for editing.

Best iPhone 13 Feature: Apple's First A15 Bionic Chip

The last notable feature of the iPhone 13 series is its A15 Bionic chip. This chipset is responsible for iPhone 13's updated systems and increased battery life. Cnet ran some tests through Geekbench and revealed these numbers (higher numbers mean better performance):

iPhone 13 Pro: (Single-Core) 1741, (Multicore) 4771, (3DMark Slingshot Unlimited) 8919

iPhone 13 Pro Max: (Single-Core) 1741, (MultiCore) 4856, (3DMark Slingshot Unlimited) 8845

Both smartphones also have lidar scanners, 5G connectivity, MagSafe wireless charging and dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM).

iPhone 13 admittedly has many interesting features unique to the Apple lineup. In terms of performance, iPhone 13 Pro also dominates over the iPhone 12 Pro specs. Fans don't have to wait long to test these features out for themselves.

The iPhone 13 series is available for preorder on Apple online stores. The product will be delivered starting this Friday. Full details on how to preorder the latest Apple smartphone are available in this article.



