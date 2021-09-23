Dogecoin Price Prediction: Dogefather Elon Musk Reveals 'Super Important' Feature to Boost Doge Value

The next big Dogecoin surge could be coming soon. Businessmen and influencers like Tesla CEO Elon Musk, AMC CEO Adam Aron, and Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus fired successive tweets about Dogecoin's ongoing development. Investors reassess the current Doge value and discuss ways how to improve it.

Dogecoin is a popular topic among many investors. What started as an internet joke now has a reputation as one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies. For reference, Dogecoin experienced 10,000 percent growth over the past year and 130,000 percent growth in the past five years. Investors who took advantage of the surge made millions from trading it.

With that in mind, investors are on the lookout for the next big Dogecoin increase in the market. Ongoing trends recently reignited the Doge hype.

Dogecoin Wins AMC Poll to Accept it as Online Payment

Less than a day ago, Aron opened a poll on his Twitter page with a question "Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin?"

The tweet poll ended with the results:

Yes, for sure do it: 68.1%

Yes, but I won't use it: 8.6%

No, not that important: 7.1%

No, a waste of effort: 16.2%

Aron was shocked by the results. He also noticed Elon Musk liking the tweet.

I never thought I would see this day. @ElonMusk liked my Dogecoin Twitter Poll tweet. If you happen to see this tweet too Mr. Musk, congratulations on Tesla and SpaceX. I have strived to be an innovator my entire career, but you sir are the epitome of innovation above all others. pic.twitter.com/rIW6OpOnYL — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 22, 2021

Aron tweeted that the poll was "SO FASCINATING!" He recorded 4.2 million views on the tweet in 24 hours. Aron also said, "It's clear that you think AMC should accept Dogecoin. Now we need to figure out how to do that. Stay tuned!"

SO FASCINATING! Dogecoin Poll was by far my highest ever read tweet. In 24 hours, 4.2 million views, my most ever retweets, most ever replies. 140,000 votes 77% yes 23% no. It’s clear that you think AMC should accept Dogecoin. Now we need to figure out how to do that. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/tkClzgMBMO — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 22, 2021

Unfortunately, Aron did not speify a timeframe. Investors believe the AMC's Dogecoin adoption will be implemented before the year ends.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: The Next Big Surge, Doge Value Goes Up

To highlight recent Dogecoin developments, Markus said, "Robinhood announcing wallets, AMC CEO not only talking about accepting Dogecoin but saying it was the single most interacted with tweet he has ever made, the crypto market finally seeing some green. I gotta say... Today was a good day."

Super important for Doge fees to drop to make things like buying movie tix viable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2021

Surprisingly, the Dogefather liked Markus' tweet. Musk replied, "(its) super important for Doge fees to drop to make things like buying movie tix viable."

Markets Insider explained that Dogecoin fees are generated for transaction processes on the blockchain. Unfortunately, these fees fluctuate depending on how busy the network gets. Lowering Dogecoin fees is directly linked to a system update that should help the crypto coin improve synchronization speed, add GUI options, and secure ongoing transactions.

Markus tweeted a reply saying, "yep yep ~ all 1.14.3 nodes please update to 1.14.4 and we can release low fees by default!"

Coin Desk recorded Dogecoin at $0.22, with a 2.13 percent growth in the last 24 hours at the time of writing. A bigger boost may happen soon when AMC finalizes Dogecoin as a payment option.



