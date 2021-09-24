'Roblox' Age Verification: How to Verify Your Age, Does Roblox Save Your ID, Selfie Data?

The popular game creation system and online platform "Roblox" recently announced an age verification system for its users. Together with its system instructions, "Roblox" assured users it would maintain their privacy.

Similar to "Minecraft," "Roblox" is a major hit game for children worldwide. It has an open-world nature, where users could create, publish and play customizable "new" games. Some of the most iconic games recreated in "Roblox" are "Disaster Survival," "Prison Escape," "Work in a Pizza Place," and "Shark Attack."

Due to its imaginative nature, ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) rated it for everyone ages 10 and up. Parents are recommended to supervise their children during playtime.

New 'Roblox' Age Restriction

Last Tuesday, "Roblox" announced a new age restriction for their users. "Roblox" aims to deliver age-appropriate experiences, limiting their services to users age 13 and above.

"Roblox" said many new age-appropriate features would soon be coming in-game. One of these features is Spatial voice, a new voice chat system. "Roblox" also plans to improve workflow systems for its developers and creators.

The user verification is critical for its metaverse safety and stability. The game company said users should "express themselves in a safe and respectful way" by being confident with another user's age and identity.

With that in mind, "Roblox" introduced an opt-in age verification system for its users to validate both their age and identity.

Read Also: TwitchCon 2022 Tickets, Location, and Event Dates: When and Where Will Gaming Convention Take Place?

How to Use 'Roblox' Age Verification System

The new age verification system happens in two stages. Users should first submit one valid ID for a documentation check. Then they will need to take a selfie photo.

"Roblox" said they will accept ID cards, driver's license or passport for document verification. These documents may be scanned or captured by smartphone camera. "Roblox" mentioned it will use advanced image processing technology to validate the documents.

Afterward, users need to take a selfie of themselves. "Roblox" will check the photo based on its "likeness" and "liveness." The likeness is the similarity of the person's face between the selfie and the ID document. Liveness ensures that the person is a "living, breathing individual" instead of a static image or edited photograph. The whole process will take just mere seconds.

"Roblox" emphasized they will not store raw ID documents or selfie data during age verification. The team will instead use an anonymized value generator to ensure identity safety of all their users.

To get started on your age verification process, head to this website.

Do I Have to Verify My Age?

For now, age verification is an opt-in system. The service started rolling out to users since last Tuesday. The feature will be available to over 180 countries globally, both mobile and desktop, some time in the coming weeks.

"Roblox" said age verification is a big milestone for their system in its long-term plans. The system will introduce innovative ways for users to verify and protect their identity in-game, as well as unlock new immersive social capability features along the way.



Related Article: Apple Blacklists 'Fortnite' on App Store Amid Legal Battle: How to Download Game on iPhone After Shocking Ban