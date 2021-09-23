TwitchCon 2022 Tickets, Location, and Event Dates: When and Where Will Gaming Convention Take Place?

Mark your calendars because 2022 is going to be a blast as Twitch announced in their official blog the upcoming schedule of the highly anticipated convention for gamers and streamers -- the TwitchCon 2022.

As usual, the event aims to celebrate the creators and streamers in the gaming platform, with meet and greet events of famous streamers, game tournaments, esports streaming, new merchandise, announcements for future projects, hanging out with friends and new acquaintances, and more.

As the bi-annual event highlights the culture of video game streaming and gaming, it intends to gather crowds that fail to meet in person as the pandemic compromised the health and security of many in 2020. It can be recalled that the 2020 event was canceled and shifted to a virtual gathering, the GlitchCon 2020. Multiple virtual stages replaced the typical convention setup. Next year, Twitch aims to bring together the exponentially growing Twitch community in person while closely following local health guidelines and recommendations.

Just like the other years since its launch in 2011, the TwitchCon 2022 location will be in Europe and the U.S., specifically in Amsterdam and San Diego, respectively. Though the release of the TwitchCon tickets will still be announced soon, the TwitchCon 2022 dates are clear: TwitchCon Amsterdam is slated for July 2022, while TwitchCon San Diego is in October 2022.

Mark your calendars. Next year’s about to be extra pog.



🇳🇱 TwitchCon Amsterdam: July 2022

🇺🇸 TwitchCon San Diego: October 2022



Read more: https://t.co/1yy3uQ1bg7 pic.twitter.com/Scvqe7bt7z — TwitchCon (@TwitchCon) September 22, 2021

Despite the certainty of the announcement, TwitchCon maintains that the schedule will remain flexible as the unexpected could happen due to the current global health crisis. Nevertheless, their intention to gather the community that boasts its 8,550 new partners and 548,000 new affiliates could not be hampered.

Though the pandemic affected the conduct of TwitchCon, it also brought more people into the streaming and gaming platform since the virtual world remains to be the safest space for social interaction. The more reason to celebrate in the TwitchCon 2022!

Follow the official Twitch account on Twitter for succeeding event updates, including official dates, discounted hotels, and TwitchCon 2022 tickets.

