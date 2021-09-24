2022 Toyota Tundra Powerful Engine Gets Hyped; Tailgate Design Explained

Thinking of getting the 2022 Toyota Tundra? The company's executives explained the hidden features behind Tundra's 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine and tailgate design.

After long years of waiting, Toyota officially revealed the 2022 Tundra to the public. Fans' opinion are torn to two sides: whether or not the car received enough upgrades to succeed its 2007 predecessor. The experts, however, highlighted some of the extra features fans might have overlooked with the full-sized pickup truck.

2022 Toyota Tundra Engine: Why Choose V6 Instead of V8?

Toyota disappointed some of its fans with its decision to use a V6 hybrid option instead of the V8 option on the 2022 Toyota Tundra. The V8 engine is a traditional choice for reliability and performance, featured in Toyota Lexus, Land Cruiser and Tundra models.

Executive Program Manager, Jay Sackett, told Road and Track that Toyota decided its hybrid option to improve overall power. In truth, the new motor is all about making torque.

"I think the priority was definitely performance. We did see some improvements of efficiency and that was absolutely one of the things on our list. But one of the things we really wanted to focus on was the performance, and it was really centered around torque. We wanted to ensure we provided the torque numbers that full-size pickup truck customers want," he shared.

Sackett said the twin-turbo V6 in iFORCE MAX is supported by a 35 kW electric motor-generator, sandwiched between a 10-speed automatic gearbox and engine. The powertrain should combine 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque, a significant number compared to standard V6 torque.

Toyota's powertrain engineers also reworked 2022 Toyota Tundra's start/stop system. The newly improved motor-generator gives drivers a fully electric driving mode. To clarify, this is not an EV drive mode feature but an intuitive system that decides whether or not the engine is needed. Drivers who want even more power could press on their pedal to get the extra torque previously mentioned.

2022 Toyota Tundra: No Multifunction Tailgate

Another question fans asked was about the simple tailgate design of the 2022 Toyota Tundra. Unlike Chevrolet Silverado or RAM trucks and their multifunction tailgates, Tundra used its traditional solid door.

According to Motor1, Toyota's Calty Design Research President Kevin Hunter said, "Mainly, it's because our customers use our trucks for hauling simple things like bikes and ATVs. We're going after a recreation market, not a work market."

Instead of pooling their resources to a multifunction tailgate, the Toyota design team concentrated their efforts on 2022 Toyota Tundra looks. The car received a full blocky design with deep contours all over its body.

Hunter explained, "nobody wants a wimpy truck on the boat ramp or hauling their camper into a camp. You want to look solid, strong, and capable and that's part of the whole attitude of driving a truck."

Fortunately, the 2022 Toyota Tundra should be available in showrooms before the end of the year. Fans can see for themselves if the new Toyota Tundra lives up to consumer expectations.



