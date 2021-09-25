Czarina Grace Science

NASA Hubble Telescope Found Heaven! Milky Way Star Cluster Captured in Enchanting Images

NASA Hubble Space Telescope ended its week with a photo of the heart of the Milky Way--a heaven of densely packed stars with spectacular colors. Photo : NASA/ESA/Getty Images

NASA Hubble Space Telescope ended its week with a photo of the heart of the Milky Way--a heaven of densely packed stars with spectacular colors.

The solar system containing Earth resides in a single galaxy called Milky Way. Interestingly, the Milky Way also houses several stars of varying shapes and sizes, so much so that it has no empty space in its skies. The black spaces seen on Earth's skies are simply sections containing stars that have too little light to be seen by the naked eye.

NASA researched deeper into the sparkling starfield and recently captured a densely packed "roughly spherical collection of stars," described as the heart of the Milky Way.

NASA Hubble Telescope Found Heaven: The Heart of the Milky Way!

On Friday, NASA Hubble tweeted, "our own Milky Way Galaxy is home to plenty of spectacular cosmic views!" The post contained an image of numerous stars clustered together.

NASA called this starfield ESO 520-21. The starfield's center, where many stars are concentrated in a roughly spherical shape, is called Palomar 6. It is worth noting that ESO 520-21 is located close to the center of the Milky Way.

Before this majestic image got rendered, researchers struggled to peer past the interstellar gas and dust. These space matters had unique properties that absorb starlight, making space observations a lot more challenging. During interstellar absorption, some wavelengths of light are more affected than others, making them appear redder than they actually are. Astronomers call this process "reddening."

Nonetheless, NASA captured the fantastic image thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys. ESO 520-21 lies on constellation Ophiuchus, near the celestial equator.

NASA mentioned that Ophiuchus is one of the 48 constellations written by second-century Egyptian astronomer Ptolemy and one of the 88 constellations officially recognized by the International Astronomical Union.

NASA Hubble Images: Massive Einstein Ring!

This is the fourth big discovery Hubble has announced over the week. Previous tweets from the iconic space telescope showed other celestial events, includsing the galaxy ESO 99-4 that lies in a foreground of stars, a result of galactic merging.

There are also six massive "dead" galaxies that ran out of cold hydrogen gas. Many researchers are perplexed by this mysterious event.

One of the largest Einstein rings called Molten Ring have also been captured. This revealed two galaxies, one approximately 9 billion light-years away and the other at 4 billion light-years away.

According to earlier reports, NASA has an ongoing project with ESA (European Space Agency) that aims to research distant space bodies. Spaces fans might have more discoveries to look forward to later this year.


