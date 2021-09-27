iPhone 14 Leaks Reveal New Design: 2022 iPhone Will Have No Notch, Under-Display Touch ID Possible

Less than a week after the release of the iPhone 13, Bloomberg's reliable insider Mark Gurman dropped an iPhone 14 leak pertaining to its new design. The said 2022 iPhone will reportedly have no notch, although an under-display Touch ID is possible.

Per the leak, via 9to5Mac, Apple's next-generation iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models would be having a hole-punch display.

iPhone 14 Leaks: Complete Redesign?

In a previous 9to5Mac report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that in 2022, Apple will be dropping its notch and the iPhone 14 will be the first Apple-generation that will not have a notch. The iPhone 14 leak also pointed to the new phone having an Android-like hole-punch front camera.

In addition, Kuo clarified that only iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be having the high-end hole-punch design and iPhone 14 specs will retain its notch design.

Now, in the latest report by Gurman, he corroborated the previous reports and highlighted the "complete redesign" for the entry-level and Pro Models of Apple's next flagship iPhone. It specifically highlighted that "the minor changes" in the iPhone 13 signify that Apple engineers were busy and taking time working on a bigger change--possibly for the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 Specs and Rumored Features

Kuo also clarified that Apple is working on the under-display Touch ID, but it's not confirmed if the iPhone 14 will feature the said new technology. With that said, it is possible that there would be delays in its development and Apple would choose to use it in a different version of the iPhone 14.

Regarding the iPhone 14's port, it is said to be a Port-less iPhone and would not contain any lightning port.

Meanwhile, In a YouTube video of Jon Prosser, he claimed that the new iPhone 14 will have a resemblance with the later version of an Apple 4--but in a supersized way, with a thicker chassis, flush rear cameras and a band-like titanium outer ring.

On the other hand, Apple is rumored to focus more on the new lineup that consists of iPhone 14 Max, a regular iPhone, a Max model, and two Pro versions, ditching the iPhone minis.

Apple's Possible Upcoming iPhone Series

In another 9to5 Mac report, Kuo shared that the possible price for the iPhone 14 Max would be under $900--cheaper than the current 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max that has a price of $1,099. Kuo also said that iPhone 14 release date will be some time during the second half of the year 2022, with the whole lineup likely to be fully rolled out by September of the same year.

It is important to keep in mind that the iPhone 14 is still roughly a year away. With that said, it is still possible that Apple makes some significant changes that are way different than what the current leaks say.

It is entirely possible that the iPhone 14 could come out entirely different, with the notch going back and the redesign not being a complete overhaul. Considering that, take all these rumors with a gran of salt.

Apple is unlikely to make any announcement about the iPhone 14 this year, with the iPhone 13 just rolling out. Fans will just have to wait for2022 and see what's next in the Cupertino-based company's new iPhone.

