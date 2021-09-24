iPhone 13 Bug Ruins Apple Music Access: How to Download Update After You Get Your New Phone

Less than a day after the arrival of its new phone, Apple has warned about the iPhone 13 bug that affects Apple Music. The bug was disabling users from accessing their music lists, settings, and sync library on the device. The new 9th gen iPad and 6th gen iPad mini also encountered the same problem.

Fortunately, the tech giant has released a fix update.

Apple has warned users, "if you restore your new iPhone or iPad from a backup, you might not be able to access the Apple Music catalog." This issue is found on the following devices:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPad (9th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

Users with older Apple devices should be safe from the bug.

How to Fix iPhone 13 Bug: Apple Music Issue

The Apple update recently released is described as a security fix. According to MacRumors, the iOS 15 software update is sized 462.7 MB. "This update provides important security updates and fixes an issue where widgets may revert to their default settings after restoring from a backup."

Here is an image of the update.

To fix the issue, Apple instructed users to:

Go to "Settings" and open "General"

Tap on "Software Update"

Tap on "Install Now"

Wait for the update to finish

The update should take a few minutes up to a few hours, depending on the internet connection speed. Users who have slow connections are recommended to plug in their devices to avoid power interruption.

A pro suggestion for the issues is not to open Apple Music before the update. Immediately after opening the brand-new iPhone 13, iPad, or iPad mini, backup the data and update the system to 15.0. This should render the whole device, including Apple Music, bug-free.

How to Order Apple iPhone 13

Apple officially announced the highly anticipated iPhone 13 on September 14 at the California Streaming event. The company introduced the following product models with their respective prices:

iPhone 13 Mini: $729

iPhone 13: $829

iPhone 13 Pro: $999

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1099

All models listed have a base storage of 128GB. iPhone 13 and mini are expandable up to 512GB, while Pro and Pro Max are expandable up to 1TB.

Apple initially took pre-orders for the device after its announcement. However, its product launch day is marked this Saturday for the U.S.

Apple is now selling iPhone 13 models in its online shop. At the time of writing, all models, storage options, and color choices are still available.

To order the iPhone 13, head to this website. Select the desired iPhone 13 model. Keep in mind that customers could opt for a trade-in to get some discounts. Afterward, select the color of the desired device. Choose storage capacity as well

Customers can opt to connect with a carrier through Apple's services or connect it later. After completing the choices, click on continue. Submit the shipping address and payment method to complete the process.



