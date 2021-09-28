Elon Musk Hilariously Jokes 'Mad Max' Upgrade for Tesla Cybertruck: Guitar Flamethrower Coming?

CEO Elon Musk tweeted some crazy upgrades for the Tesla Cybertruck, featuring an option package that comes with a guitar flamethrower--straight out of the "Mad Max" film!

As fans wait for the reveal of the futuristic Tesla Cybertruck, discussions about its specs and features dominate Twitter. Funny enough, an interesting development happened when Musk replied to one of the curious fans.

Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Cybertruck Upgrade: A 'Mad Max' Option Package

Twitter user @scott_peak, one of the many Cybertruck fans, recently asked Musk if Tesla had "any plans to add a guitar flame thrower with the next update?" The question came along with a photo from the "Mad Max" movie.

@elonmusk Any plans to add a guitar flame thrower with the next update? #Tesla pic.twitter.com/QIITcQPI9j — Scott (@scott_peak) September 27, 2021

Surprising the internet community, Musk directly replied with, "Of course." However, Musk teased the update as a "Cybertruck option package." Fans imagination went wild with the idea.

Cybertruck option package — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2021

For reference, "Mad Max" is an iconic movie film. It started in 1979 but grew extremely popular with its 2015 sequel. "Mad Max" featured a post-apocalyptic storyline where rugged and badass cars were the key to survival. Here are tweeted photos of "Mad Max" movie scenes.

“So I exist in this wasteland, reduced to one instinct: survive.”



Today marks 5 years of Mad Max: Fury Road. pic.twitter.com/3klwQgopSY — Mad Max Movie (@MadMaxMovie) May 15, 2020

Note, however, that Musk is infamous for inciting fan hype instead of product facts. This latest tweet on the guitar flame thrower is, unfortunately, a joke, so don't get your hopes up.

Nonetheless, it's funny seeing fans come up with radical new designs for the Tesla Cybertruck. One tweeted about a "MadMax option, Bladerunner option or Terminator option," which another fan immediately rendered to a reality.

Another fan tweeted a convincing design of Tesla Cybertruck updated with a gun mount.

Either way, fan anticipation continues to escalate as they wait for the Tesla Cybertruck release date.

Tesla Cybertruck Specs and Features

For now, interested fans have to settle with a few memes and teased specs. Tech Division posted a video on some of Tesla Cybertruck's rumored features. The video is embedded below.



Tesla Cybertruck is the first-ever pickup truck of the company. The automaker could possibly load it with exciting technologies and unique features to make a strong impression.

The Cybertruck might have fantastic power capabilities. It could potentially move like a Lamborghini, with accelerating speed of 0-60 in 2.9 seconds. The Cybertruck is also rumored to tow up to 14,000 pounds, like a Freightliner. These features are all made possible thanks to its 800-horsepower engine.

Also, note that Cybertruck would use a unique Exo-Skeleton. The body is said to be built with the same stainless steel used on SpaceX rockets! This means the car could withstand extreme hot and cold temperatures.

Keep in mind that these specs are subject to change at any moment. The Tesla Cybertruck is still under development and might receive further upgrades that exceed fan expectation.

