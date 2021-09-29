2022 Toyota Tundra Bed Boasts Durability: Full Video of New Truck Getting Hit With 500-Pound Engine

Thinking twice about buying the 2022 Toyota Tundra? The YouTube video of the truck getting hit with a 500-pound engine shows that its bed durability is remarkable.

Recently, the Tundra's engine got hyped after the car company announced that the upcoming truck would use a twin-turbo V6 hybrid option replacing the v8 engine from other Tundra lineups. However, that is not the only noteworthy addition to the vehicle.

2022 Toyota Tundra Specs and Features

According to TFLTruck, in a recent dealership meeting, the car manufacturer demonstrated the 2022 Toyota Tundra's new composite bed by dropping a 500-pound engine on it off a crane from an approximate height of 12-15 feet.

In the YouTube video, the 500-pound engine with a wooden palette underneath landed on Tundra's bed. The truck's suspension bounced back and settled to its original position after the heavy fall. The originally uploaded video was deleted but eventually re-uploaded.

For what it's worth, several pickup truck manufacturers conduct different experiments to prove their vehicles durability. Chevrolet, Honda, GMC, are some of those manufacturers, and Toyota is no different with their own experiment on the 2022 Toyota Tundra.

In relation to the durability test, Motor1 clarified that the 2022 Toyota Tundra's loading deck uses Sheet-Molded Composite (SMC) sheets and aluminum cross members--all of which provides an extra-strength within its bed. Toyota Motor Corporation told Repaired Driven News that the Tundra's truck bed is lightweight and extremely strong, giving an added protection to its bed.

"The new SMC bed offers added protection against dents, impact dings, and rust compared to traditional steel decks," the automaker said.

The SMC composite material on the 2022 Toyota Tundra is also available in the current Toyota Tacoma bed.

The 2022 Tundra's base double-cab 2WD model has a maximum payload capacity of 1,940-pounds. Meanwhile, the TRD Pro hybrid version of 2022 Tundra holds a 1,455-pounds payload rating. Lastly, the GVWR of a 2022 Tundra i-Force Max hybrid covers 7,660-pounds.

Toyota Tundra Over the Past Years

For more than 20 years, Toyota Tundra has raised expectations and pushed boundaries as it progresses.

Toyota Newsroom said that the Tundra was first produced as a full-sized pickup at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana (TMMI) in May 1999. Tundra is known for its towing capacity and fuel economy, competing against other full-size pickup trucks. In 2003, AccessCab models were developed. Accesscabs provided easier access on the truck bed without opening the tailgate.

Tundra has its special edition, the Tundra SR5 Access Cab rear-drive V-8 model, which appeared on the "Terminator 3" movie. The company produced just 850 units of the said special edition. Later in 2004, Tundra Double Cab (crew cab) was introduced to the market. Its base engine is the same as the one T100 pickup has, which consists of the 190HP 3.4-liter V6. Eventually, Toyota Racing Development (TRD) was unveiled to the market with its 650HP V-8.

In 2008, Tundra's Second Generation was released to the market. AccessCab was replaced with front-hinged doors and engine options were also added. Manual transmission for Tundras has come to an end in this generation as well.

Meanwhile, this 2021, Tundra has entered its third generation to give customers a 389HP twin-turbo V8 with 479 pound-feet of torque. Through its added hybrid powertrain, Tundra gets a 10-speed automatic and a revised suspension.

The upcoming 2022 Toyota Tundra is said to be the fourth generation. Its release date is scheduled on December 2021.

