Amazon 'New World' Controller: How to Use PlayStation, Xbox Controllers and Rebind Them

The much-anticipated Amazon "New World" MMO game has finally arrived! Unfortunately, developers confirmed there would be no controller support for the game.

Twinfinite, however, revealed a workaround strategy to play "New World" with Xbox, PlayStation and other compatible controllers.

Many fans have waited for Amazon Game Studios' "New World" massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). According to Engadget, it took four delays spanning a year and a half for the game to get released. The game cost $40 for the Standard Edition and $50 for the Deluxe Edition. The latter has extra accessories like a digital artbook and in-game bonus items.

"New World" takes place on the supernatural island of Aeternum. Players will need to utilize supernatural forces, wield deadly weapons and participate in real-time combat systems against the island or other players. According to IGN, Amazon's "New World" game could revolutionize PvE gamers to a newly developed PvP system.



Developers Confirm: No Controller Support for Amazon 'New World'

When asked by a fan, "New World" developers confirmed there would be no controller support for the game. "New World" social media page tweeted the announcement last July 17.

New World will not fully support controllers at launch, however, all of the game’s inputs are re-bindable and are compatible with most accessibility control devices. — New World (@playnewworld) July 17, 2021

Note, however, that developers said: "all of the game's inputs are re-bindable and are compatible with most accessibility control devices." This opened up some potential for game controllers.

Players who want to play on a game controller need to rebind all their keys to the new device. It could take a while, especially since players might find it tricky to create the best input combination. Also, note that not all functions would fit in the controller. Gamers are advised to pick only the necessary buttons to rebind.

How to Rebind Input to a 'New World' Controller

According to Twinfinite, players could rebind their controls by following these steps:

Connect your controller device to the computer

Load up the "New World" game

Open "Settings" from the Main Menu or by pressing "Esc"

Open the "Key Bindings" Tab

To change input controls, select the command (by mouse) and click the button you want to rebind (on the controller).

Players are free to create their own combinations of key bindings. However, here are some suggestions you could use for controls:

Navigation (forward, backward, left, right): left stick button

Secondary navigation (run, crouch prone, walk): left D-pad

Camera (zoom, modifier, and free look): right stick pad

Range Combat, Melee Combat, and Life Staff Combat: stick to basic attacks on ABXY buttons

User Interface: start button

Social Chat: select button

Target Lock or charged attacks: right bumper

Swap active weapons: right trigger

Item inventory: left bumper

Item swap: left trigger button.

Since "New World" is a relatively new game, user feedback on these controller bindings is few to none. Players are recommended to try and see for themselves whether the device change would be compatible or not in-game.

