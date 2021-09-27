'Diablo 2 Resurrected': How to Defeat Duriel, Complete Sisters to the Slaughter Quest [Full Guide]

Having trouble in "Diablo 2: Resurrected" boss fights? Tips, tricks, and a full gameplay guide for the Sisters to the Slaughter quest and how to defeat Duriel in "Diablo 2 Resurrected" are now available!

Duriel the Lord of Pain and Andariel the Maiden on Anguish are arguably two of the worst bosses in "Diablo 2: Resurrected." Unfortunately, both bosses are necessary for farming rewards in-game.

Many players have been asking for tips on how to defeat both bosses, so here is a gameplay guide that should improve player's survivability and combo damage during fights.

How to Defeat Duriel in 'Diablo 2 Ressurected'

According to Republicworld, Duriel is the guard inside the Tomb of Tal Rasha. Players will need the Horadric Staff to unlock the chamber. Note that the chamber is extremely small compared to other boss lairs, so players won't have much room to run around.

The biggest trick when playing against Duriel is to dodge his attacks and go offensive with quick counters.

Duriel uses severe physical attacks with melee swings. He also has a freezing aura that damages the player's health and movement speed. Try avoiding these attacks as much as possible. Duriel's slow and attack combo deal serious damage to player life.

Players could opt using melee mercenaries to keep him busy. The player should prioritize running around and dealing damage from behind. Players can run in a circular direction following the edge of the room when dodging Duriel's strikes.

Lastly, players should keep their inventory full with rejuvenation potions. Duriel is extremely fast and would possibly get in a few strikes regardless of how good players could dodge. Players can try running inside their portal if they are about to die. Repeat the hit-and-run tactic until Duriel accumulates enough damage.

How to Complete Sisters to the Slaughter Quest: Andariel the Maiden on Anguish

Near the final quest of Act I, players need to beat Andariel the Maiden on Anguish. The quest is triggered by talking to Deckard Cain. Completing the quest would unlock Act II for the deserts of Aranoch.

According to Realsport101, players should prioritize killing mob enemies before Andariel. Use hit-and-run tactics by hiding inside the alcoves and rooms when killing the mob.

Andariel has a large poison AOE that would quickly kill minions and mercenaries. To dodge this, players must always stay on Andariel's mid-range. Observing her hands is a must as well, especially since the poison would not exceed past that range. Give time to run beyond her hands or behind her. Andariel still has poison for close range, but it is a lot less effective than the AOE.

When fighting Andariel, the best strategy is to stay patient. Read her moves and do not approach during an attack (unless you're dodging the AOE poison). Try to lure her into the room with the blood pool, where players have the space to kite and dodge attacks. Players should also bring an ample amount of potions and mana before the fight.



