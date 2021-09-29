New iPhone App Lets You Delete Drunken Tweets, FB Posts Fast: Price, Features, and Where to Download

Have you ever regretted sending those shameful drunken tweets and Facebook posts? Luckily, an iPhone app has been created to recover from those unintentional scenarios.

Last Night Never Happened (LNNH) is an iPhone app created by 22seeds in partnership with So Soho Holdings. The app described itself as the world's first morning-after app. LNNH aims to massively delete unplanned drunken tweets and posts in a span of time.

The Week said that the company behind its innovation was inspired by the 27 percent of iPhone users who are likely to humiliate themselves.

Last Night Never Happened: New iPhone App Features

In LNNH's YouTube video, they explained in detail on how to use the said app. These are steps on how to use the LNNH app:

1. Users must switch on the Facebook and Twitter app then press "Continue."

2. The Next page will lead to a log-in prompt to link the user's Twitter and Facebook.

3. Right after logging in, a prompt will appear and suggest to clean-up from its default time: 12-hours.

4. Users will have an option to delete FB photos, comments, tweets, and twitter direct messages.

5. A special feature to replace deleted contents will appear after the confirmation. In its App Store listing, Last Night Never Happened reminded the app users that once they hit the LNNH button and confirmed, deleted items will be gone forever. This reminded iPhone users by the app's goal.

6. Finally, click the "Last Night Never Happened" button.

The app also has its own limitations, as LNNH reiterated that they do not have any controls for the content shared and retweeted by other people. Luckily, LNNH also has an option to replace all those deleted posts with a personalized message. LNNH does not store user information.

Meanwhile, Young Truck's YouTube video said that the app's innovation is indeed a helpful app. especially to some who has a problem with drunken tweets and posts.

The new iPhone app might be useful for some, but Portland Mercury's blogger Alison Hallet is not buying it.

"I like to drink, and I like to Tweet, I can't imagine actually using any of these products, though, as much as my Twitter followers might appreciate it-they generally strike me as gimmicky and a little bit sad. But as etiquette has tended to develop a few steps behind technology, it is interesting to now see technology specifically addressing questions of etiquette" Hallet wrote.

Read Also: Top iOS 15 Feature: 5 Steps to Set Up Recovery Contact on Your iPhone

LNNH App: Price and Where to Download

Keep in mind that technologies have its own limitations. LNNH clearly said in its apps listing that they cannot do anything about sent emails, as well as messages to your exes. These are the steps to download LNNH app:

1. First, go to the App Store on your Apple device.

2. Second, click the search bar. .

3. Search for Late Night Never Happened or LNNH

4. Click install.

The LNNH app is available to download in the App Store for only $1.99. LNNH has a hangover special for $0.99 through its website.

Related Article: iPhone 14 Leaks Reveal New Design: 2022 iPhone Will Have No Notch, Under-Display Touch ID Possible