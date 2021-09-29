iPad Mini 6 Teardown Explains Jelly Scroll Problem; Major Repairability Issue Discovered

Despite the iPad Mini 6 being Apple's latest version of the device, millions of customers around the world have been complaining about the "jelly scrolling" effect on its screen. This is not a hardware issue, but something Apple recently confirmed as "normal behavior."

Many Apple fans had high hopes for the newly released iPad Mini 6. Ideally, it should have been the perfect handheld device with its 8.3-inch LED display and A15 Bionic chip. The iPad also features a 20W USB-C port, 12MP Wide camera, 4K video recording, and 5G connectivity.

Despite the advertised specs, consumers who bought the product have one constant complaint: the iPad Mini 6 jelly scrolling effect.

What Is the iPad Mini 6 Jelly Scrolling Problem?

Before reading, be warned: learning about the jelly scrolling effect might affect your iPad Mini 6 experience. This means that if the problem was not apparent to you before, it's going to get very obvious to you now.

According to 9to5Mac, jelly scrolling happens when half of the display refreshes noticeably slower than the other. This creates a wobbly or wave effect, where the content is slightly skewed for a few milliseconds, which should recover immediately.

The effect is extremely obvious when reading texts or scrolling through pictures.

Twitter user @backlon posted a slow-mo video of the jelly scrolling issue.

Here is is slow-mo video of scrolling on the iPad Min i slowed down EVEN MORE in a frame-by-frame step through. Notice how the right moves up faster than the left.



In normal usage you barely see it, but every now and then it become noticeable. In landscape it goes away entirely pic.twitter.com/iq9LGJzsDI — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 22, 2021

Apple developers argued that the iPad Mini 6 jelly scrolling effect is completely normal. Per ArsTechnica: "In response to our inquiry, Apple has told us that the "jelly scroll" issue on the 6th-generation iPad Mini is normal behavior for LCD screens. Because these screens do refresh line by line, there is a tiny delay between when the lines at the top of the screen and lines at the bottom are refreshed. This can cause uneven scrolling issues like the ones observed on the iPad."

Read Also: Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition Takes Big Step, New $600 Grant for Food Workers Revealed

iPad Mini 6 Teardown: Major Repairability Issue Discovered

Recently, the iconic YouTube channel iFixit also tore down the iPad Mini to deep dive into its technology and jelly scrolling issue. Surprisingly, the new iPad earned a 3 out of 10 repairability scale because the teardown revealed a lot of problems.



iFixit hypothesized that jelly scrolling issues happen thanks to iPad Mini's controller board, which was attached vertically, compared to the previous iPad Air, which was mounted horizontally.

iFixit warned other teardown experts about the iPad Mini 6 battery and speaker. Speakers have their own magnets, so removing them could damage the device permanently. Also, the adhesive pull tab under the iPad battery is a complete lie. Users would still need isopropyl alcohol to unstick it.

The iPad Mini modular USB-C connect is now easy to remove and replace. However, this is the only repairability improvement found in the device.

To highlight, iPad Mini 6 does feature a lot of advance specs with its equipped technology. Unfortunately, some of its hardware, like display and repairability, still has room for improvements.

Related Article: iPhone 14 Leaks Reveal New Design: 2022 iPhone Will Have No Notch, Under-Display Touch ID Possible