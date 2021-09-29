'Squid Game' Phone Number Is Real! Owner Getting 4000 Prank Calls Per Day, Receives $85,000 Offer

Want to join the "Squid Game" from Netflix? Internet sources warned not to call the mysterious number because it is real. The Korean owner of the matching phone number has already complained about the thousands of calls and messages he has received on the number, saying he could no longer return to a normal lifestyle.

The "Squid Game" is a popular Netflix series that recently got recognized as its No. 1 show. It follows the story of people playing popular childhood games with a dark and gory twist.

Squid Game



- Currently the number one show on Netflix

- First South Korean TV show to hit the top spot

- Bucket Studio, an agency representing the show’s lead actor, is up 70%+ in the past three trading sessions



Korean culture becoming more and more influential in the West. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sQ4uAMGmFP — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) September 28, 2021

Here is the official video trailer for the series:



Today, the series has inspired several major trends, like red and green hoodies, full-faced masks, and the resurrection of long-forgotten games.

Fans Want to Join Netflix 'Squid Game'

Based on the movie, a mysterious man played by the actor Gong Yoo would give out business cards containing an eight-digit phone number. Participants who call on the number would get drugged and taken to a secret location. They would then be forced to play games of death, where losers would be eliminated--or killed.

Admittedly, several fans are curious about the "Squid Game." Either through the promise of money, enjoyment of games, or sheer temptation of just "trying it out," fans tried calling the phone number.

'Squid Game' Phone Number Real: Owner Complains Spam Calls and Texts

South China Morning Post recently said that the phone number in "Squid Game" is actually real! The 40-year-old owner, living in Gyeonggi Province, complained how he was getting 4,000 phone calls and text messages a day.

The owner first thought it was spam calls, unaware of the Netflix series. He said kids would call him wanting "to be in the game." He would get phone calls at early morning hours, between 1 AM to 3 AM. Due to the endless calls, he had a hard time resuming his normal life.

Even worse, the owner said he couldn't change his phone number. He has been using it for over 10 years now, and it was directly linked to his business. He also claimed that his wife, who has the exact same number as him except for the last digit, also received spam calls and texts.

According to Complex, South Korea's National Revolutionary Party's honorary chief, Huh Kyung-young, recently offered 100 million won, approximately $85,000, to buy the phone number. Kyung-young said, "I heard that the owner of the phone number showed on a business card in Squid Game is suffering serious damage from prank calls." It is worth noting that Huh has an eccentric nature for campaign pledges, so the deal was not finalized yet.

For now, "Squid Game" fans are recommended to stop calling on the phone number. Give the man a break!

