Super Mario Bros. Movie 2022: Best Memes on Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach!

Breaking news for classic gamers: "Super Mario Bros." is getting an animated movie in 2022 with Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy getting the starring roles. Photo : CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Breaking news for classic gamers: "Super Mario Bros." is getting an animated movie in 2022! The legendary Mario-game creator Shigeru Miyamoto made the announcement on Nintendo Direct. Animation studio Illumination would produce the film, and actors Chris Pratt andAnya Taylor-Joy will star in the show.

Fans are hyped up for the incoming "Super Mario Bros" animated movie. Expectations are set because this would be the first-ever animated Mario movie. Miyamoto also revealed the all-star voice cast and crew working on the film.

Super Mario Bros. Movie 2022: Release Date and Other Details

The Hollywood Reporter listed the complete voice cast of the "Super Mario Bros." movie 2022.

  • Chris Pratt: Mario
  • Anya Taylor-Joy: Princess Peach
  • Charlie Day: Luigi
  • Jack Black: Bowser
  • Keegan-Michael Key: Toad
  • Seth Rogen: Donkey Kong
  • Fred Armisen: Cranky Kong
  • Kevin Michael Richardson: Kamek
  • Sebastian Maniscalco: Spike

Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal will be working together for the film, with Universal co-financing Illumination's production.

Matthew Fogel, the screenwriter behind "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru," will create the script. Aaron Horvath and Micheal Jelenic, the duo behind "Teen Titans Go!" and "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies." will be directing the film.

North America is scheduled to premiere the movie on December 21, 2022. Movie dates for Japan, Europe, and other regions will be announced at a later date.

Fans Hyped Up For 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie 2022: Chris Pratt as Mario?

Minutes after the announcement was made, fan reactions and memes for the "Super Mario Bros." movie flooded Twitter feeds.

One user tweeted, "as a Mario fan, this really makes me nervous." The post contained the teaser photo for the "Super Mario Bros." film.

User @DaffyWoody tweeted the announcement photos of the voice cast. The fan also found it weird that Charles Martinet would not act as Mario.

Another fan made a meme about the movie in development.

 But the biggest highlight of the announcement was definitely Chris Pratt as Super Mario.

One fan was shocked why it had to be Pratt.

 Another fan mocked Chris Pratt with some Italian standards

However, one fan recommended reassessing Chris Pratt's skill  since he did a great job as Emmet Brickowski in "The Lego Movie."

 ther fans are much more excited for Anya Taylor-Joy playing as Princess Peach.

One user even tweeted that "Anya Taylor-Joy is about to MURDER IT as Peach!"

To sum it all up, user @longjehn gave out an Italian chef kiss.

