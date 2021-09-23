Super Mario Bros. Movie 2022: Best Memes on Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach!

Breaking news for classic gamers: "Super Mario Bros." is getting an animated movie in 2022! The legendary Mario-game creator Shigeru Miyamoto made the announcement on Nintendo Direct. Animation studio Illumination would produce the film, and actors Chris Pratt andAnya Taylor-Joy will star in the show.



Fans are hyped up for the incoming "Super Mario Bros" animated movie. Expectations are set because this would be the first-ever animated Mario movie. Miyamoto also revealed the all-star voice cast and crew working on the film.

Super Mario Bros. Movie 2022: Release Date and Other Details

The Hollywood Reporter listed the complete voice cast of the "Super Mario Bros." movie 2022.

Chris Pratt: Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy: Princess Peach

Charlie Day: Luigi

Jack Black: Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key: Toad

Seth Rogen: Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen: Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson: Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco: Spike

Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal will be working together for the film, with Universal co-financing Illumination's production.

Matthew Fogel, the screenwriter behind "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru," will create the script. Aaron Horvath and Micheal Jelenic, the duo behind "Teen Titans Go!" and "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies." will be directing the film.

North America is scheduled to premiere the movie on December 21, 2022. Movie dates for Japan, Europe, and other regions will be announced at a later date.

Fans Hyped Up For 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie 2022: Chris Pratt as Mario?

Minutes after the announcement was made, fan reactions and memes for the "Super Mario Bros." movie flooded Twitter feeds.

One user tweeted, "as a Mario fan, this really makes me nervous." The post contained the teaser photo for the "Super Mario Bros." film.

We finally got an update on the Super Mario Bros from Illumination and the film will be released on December 21, 2022. They also announced the cast and it sounds like a joke. Chris Pratt as Mario? Yeah, no. As a Mario fan, this really makes me nervous. pic.twitter.com/1NEwhkTo22 — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) September 23, 2021

User @DaffyWoody tweeted the announcement photos of the voice cast. The fan also found it weird that Charles Martinet would not act as Mario.

I can't believe this is real.......

The official voice cast for The Animated Super Mario Bros movie is announced!



Chris Pratt as Mario!

Jack Black as Bowser!

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong?



Charles Martinet as NOT Mario but yet have a voice cameo in the movie.



My reaction: 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/23b2dCwKvm — Woody and Daffy Duck (Daniel) (@DaffyWoody) September 23, 2021

Another fan made a meme about the movie in development.

So, I am Luigi and Chris Pratt is Mario. And Seth Rogen plays Donkey Kong. We are going to be working under the Minions for the Super Mario thing pic.twitter.com/i5f6nikC70 — Jeb "The ECUM" Bush (@JebSuspended) September 23, 2021

But the biggest highlight of the announcement was definitely Chris Pratt as Super Mario.

Look, I know my way around Super Mario and this Chris Pratt thing is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/2IJEiLkheU — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 23, 2021

One fan was shocked why it had to be Pratt.

lmao this is happening. pic.twitter.com/UcIlSjluWE — Gene Park (@GenePark) September 23, 2021

Another fan mocked Chris Pratt with some Italian standards

Chris Pratt after getting cast as Super Mario pic.twitter.com/GDQsSuYV2Y — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) September 23, 2021

However, one fan recommended reassessing Chris Pratt's skill since he did a great job as Emmet Brickowski in "The Lego Movie."

Mario from the Super Mario Movie (2022) has the same voice actor as Emmet Brickowski from The Lego Movie.#Mario#Lego



Voiced by Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/mJYaRYieAA — Same Voice Actor 'Daily' (@Same_VoiceActor) September 23, 2021

ther fans are much more excited for Anya Taylor-Joy playing as Princess Peach.

Anya Taylor-Joy will be playing Princess Peach in the Super Mario animated film! pic.twitter.com/pj2E2RoJcm — ♡ - Princess Peach (@pichitime) September 23, 2021

One user even tweeted that "Anya Taylor-Joy is about to MURDER IT as Peach!"

Say what you will about the rest of the cast for the Super Mario Bros. movie but Anya Taylor-Joy is about to MURDER IT as Peach! pic.twitter.com/YmXLITXmBu — Spenser4Tired (@suite_kid) September 23, 2021

To sum it all up, user @longjehn gave out an Italian chef kiss.

their making a super mario movie and the casting is *italian chef kiss*



chris pratt as mario (whatever)

charlie day as luigi (FUCKING YES)

jack black as bowser (im shaking a crying)

seth rogen as donkey kong (im still shaking and crying)

anya taylor-joy as peach (genuinely good) — 𝒋𝒆𝒉𝒏 (@longjehn) September 23, 2021

