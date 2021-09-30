iPhone 13 Bug Leads to Major Touchscreen Issue: Do Not Download Latest iOS 15 Update

Apple iPhone 13 users have reported a major touchscreen issue after downloading the iOS 15 update. Several forums including Reddit and Twitter have discussions about the iPhone 13 touchscreen sensitivity.

Unfortunately, the bug does not only affect the iPhone 13 but it also extends to older Apple devices.

iPhone 13 iOS 15 Update Shows a Bug

According to 9to5Mac, iPhone 13 users reported on Reddit that after downloading the public release iOS 15, their touchscreen failed to respond properly. The tap to wake feature, as well as the other screen aspects were affected. Old iPhones also experience the same issue after iOS 15 update.

Twitter user @mikeycampbell81 shared that aside from the touchscreen issue, he also encountered a non-funtional camera issue, slow response of wake-up tap feature, and unrecognized watch after upgrading his iPhone 13 Pro Max to iOS 15.

An iPhone 12 Pro Max user also shared the same issue. According to @AYPgupta on his Twitter, his iPhone 12 Pro Max needs four to five taps for his iPhone to respond.

Meanwhile, 9to5Mac clarified that iPhone 13 bug is not a hardware problem, but a software bug in the iOS 15 update. 7News added that there are multiple bugs brought by the latest iOS 15 update, not only the iPhone 13 touchscreen issue. Widgets, device storage elements, Apple Watch, and Apple Music apparently also have problems that need fixing.

Luckily, rebooting the iPhone 13 might help solve the touchscreen bug.

How to Restart Your Apple iPhone 13

Meanwhile, 9to5Mac shared some helpful tips to fix the issue. They also clarified that these steps only work for iPhone that has no Home Button, including all iPhone 13 lineups.

These are the steps to force restart your iPhone 13:

1. First, press "Volume "Up" then release.

2. Second, press "Volume Down" then release.

3. Lastly, press and hold the side button. Patiently wait until the display turns black.

If the reboot is successful, iPhone 13 will restart then the Apple logo will appear. After the appearance of the Aapple logo, it reboots back to the Lock Screen. Unfortunately, if the touchscreen issue is still noticed, the iPhone 13 must proceed into Recovery Mode. In here, users need to connect the devce to a computer using a Lightning USB Cable.

These are the Recovery Mode steps:

1. First, press "Volume Up" then release.

2. Second, press "Volume Down" then release.

3. Third, press and continue holding the iPhone's side button until a connect to computer icon prompts on your display.

4. If the device is connected to a Mac device, a finder window will appear reminding that the iPhone has been placed into Recovery Mode. MacOS will provide the user three options: update to iOS latest version, restore iOS, or keep the data.

5. Keep in mind that Restore iOS will perform an installation of latest version of iOS.

While the tech giant has not identified the cause of the problem, Apple has acknowledged that they are currently looking into the issue, but they did not explain it in detail yet.

