iPhone 13 Face ID Not Working After Display Replacement: Is It a Bug or a Major Repair Problem?

Apple's newest release, the iPhone 13, is having a Face ID problem. Apparently, the feature stops working after screen replacement by a third party. The Face ID feature will only return if the original screen is put back on the phone where it belongs.

iPhone 13 Face ID Not Working: A Bug or a Repair Problem?

According to Macrumors, the iPhone 13 Face ID will not be usable if the screen display is replaced by a non-licensed technician or an Independent Repair Program. The replacement issue makes it difficult for third-party repair stores to fix the broken iPhone 13 screens.

Earlier this year, Apple has released an iOS upgrade to inform customers and give warning if the device they have contains a non-genuine display and camera.

Apple's iOS 14.4 update contains a warning notification for every Apple user to distinguish if the device contains a genuine Apple camera or has a replaced camera. In line with this, Apple stated that replacements should be done by a certified technician to prevent improper issues, safety concerns, and functions, especially to the image quality.

A replaced camera could affect the functionality, compatibility, and performance. Some of the issues are:

Inaccurate focus and unsharp images

While on portrait mode, the subject might be blurred

Other apps using the camera might freeze or quit abruptly

Real-time preview on other apps might be blank or stuck

The iOS update is not the first time Apple has warned customers when non-verified repairs are done by a non-licensed technician or when it uses a non-genuine iPhone battery.

Keep in mind that iPhone 13 screen will only be usable with its own display unless repairs are done by a licensed Apple technician.

Read Also: iPad Mini 6 Jelly Scroll Problem Annoys Users: Full Details of the Issue, Reactions and MORE

iPhone 13 Pro Teardown: Display Replacement Lills Face ID

In an iPhone 13 teardown made by iFixit, it is concluded that the iPhone 13 display might be serial locked to the device. The website tried fixing the issue but unfortunately failed.

Despite the iPhone 13 Face ID issue, iFixit has noticed some improvements as they tore down the iPhone 13 Pro. Apparently, the display-mounted earpiece speaker is removed for easier display replacements. The iPhone 13 also uses touch-integrated OLED panels to limit number of cable-torn. Moreover, battery swaps are possible but warning notification might appear.

iFixit reached out to a licensed repair technician regarding the Face ID issue. The licensed technician confirmed that the problem is simply a bug. The publication noted that it is possible for Apple to fix the Face ID problem through its future iOS 15 release.

It remains to be seen hopw Apple will fully address the issue, but users are certainly hoping that they address it sooner rather than later. After all, it could be a massive repair problem if it turns out to be on the harware instead of a software bug.

Related Article: iPhone 13 Bug Ruins Apple Music Access: How to Download Update After You Get Your New Phone