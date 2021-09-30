Czarina Grace Tech

Slack Outage Frustrates Users: Full Explanation Why the Tool Is Down, Best Twitter Reactions

Some people report having issues with the communication platform Slack. They complained about problems on sending out messages, signing in, or accessing the website. Users share their Slack outage experience on Twitter. Photo : Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Slack is described as a collaboration hub that brings people, information and tools together. Many types of people utilize its messenger platform, including businessmen, employees, start-up companies and school groups. For years now, Slack has gained a reputation as one of the most reliable communication websites.

However, some people recently reported experiencing issues with Slack.

Slack Status: System Issues Confirmed, DNS Problems

Keep in mind that not many people experienced the same Slack issues, and the problem is not centralized to one server or region. Whether or not you experience Slack outage, it was confirmed that the platform had some problems.

According to The Verge, issues encountered with Slack are:

  •  Errors sending messages
  •  Errors creating calls
  •  Can't access Slack website
  •  Can't check system status
  •  Can't sign in

Slack recently said through their social media page: "We're are working on a fix"

In their incident report, developers confirmed DNS issues were the cause of the Slack outage. They emphasized that less than 1 percent of their users have been actually affected by the problem. They said the issue should be resolved within the next 24 hours. For people who really need to connect with Slack, The Verge recommends contacting the Internet Service Provider and flush out cached DNS information. If that doesn't work, users could try alternate DNS servers like Google or Cloudflare.

Users Tweet About Slack Outage: The Slack Login Memes

Unfortunately, the Slack outage affected many of its users severely. As previously indicated, Slack was used for critical information exchange. Users vented out their stress through complaints and memes.

Twitter user @KistenRod posted an image of the Slack status issue. This is just one of the many DNS system problems that users encountered.

Another user said "the best way to check" on Slack is to open its System Status page, which might not load properly.

A different Slack user complained their problems with a hint of humor. With so many messenger platforms, emails sound outdated.

Twitter user @chelsea_lynn_ dealt with the Slack system problems with a unique solution: magical flying owls.

One user emphasized the damage done by its system failure. Manny people have been affected by Slack outage, both directly and indirectly.

Another user explained the real problem behind the Slack issues:

Unfortunately, Slack users have to wait for another day before all its systems would recover to its fully functional state.

