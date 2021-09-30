Nvidia RTX 3090 Restocks Tracker and More: How to Search for the Nearest Best Buy, 5 Tips to Buy GPU

The Nvidia RTX 30-series and Founder's Edition graphics cards will be on sale in Best Buy stores starting Friday, October 1, 7:30 AM local time. This is an in-store exclusive sale, so interested customers should go to the nearest Best Buy branch.

Best Buy adopted a new strategy to sell its high in-demand graphics card. To combat scalpers and resellers, Best Buy would put their products on sale at physical stores. This would be Best Buy's second in-store graphics card sale following the success of its August 26 promo.

According to Digitaltrends, Best Buy will sell the following models:

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia RTX 3070

Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

Nvidia RTX 3080

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

Nvidia RTX 3090

Some stores will have EVGA, MSI, and Gigabyte graphics cards for certain models.

How to Buy Nvidia RTX 3090 Restocks in Best Buy

Interested customers can join the sale by waiting in line outside any Best Buy branch. At 7:30 AM local time, Best Buy employees will hand out vouchers. These vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, so those in front of the line will get first priority. One voucher is a guarantee to one GPU inside the store.

The store will officially open at 8 AM local time. Customers still have to wait in line for their checkout. Be prepared to wait for a few hours minimum. Also, note that one voucher will be limited to one person.

Extra Tips to Buy Nvidia RTX 3090 Restocks, More at BestBuy

Sources from Digital trends added five tips for customers to get a hold of the Nvidia RTX 3090 restocks at Best Buy.

1. Best Buy has an available online tool to help customers find the nearest retail shop in their area and check GPU availability prior to the event. The tool also gives directions on how to reach the shop.

2. Although the recommended time is 7:30 AM, interested customers should wait as early as 6:30 AM to secure their spot. Depending on the location, like a Best Buy city branch or populated area, customers should show up earlier.

3. Even if customers have received their voucher, don't immediately leave the line. Best Buy sometimes let people enter the shop based on the line. Note, however, that some people jump in front, especially if they have a Best Buy credit card payment option.

4. Don't forget to bring water and snacks for the wait.

5. Lastly, if interested customers want to purchase more than one GPU, bringing friends or relatives to the event is recommended. The said friends and relatives should get their own voucher and purchase their own GPU during the event to avoid staff suspicion.

Hopefully, these tips should boost customers' chances of purchasing Nvidia's available graphics cards in Best Buy. If there is no Bes Buy branch near, then it is best to wait for restock updates in other online retailers.



