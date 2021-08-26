NVIDIA RTX 3090, 3080 Ti Restocks: How to Get GPU During Best Buy Limited Sale

This might be your best chance to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series. Best Buy announced a fresh set of GPUs for sale at selected branches. Participating customers are guaranteed to get one if they follow all the instructions the retailer provided.

Because of the global chip shortage, buying the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series online has been nearly impossible. Online retailers often go out of stock or sometimes sell these GPUs at high marked-up prices.

GPU market demand has remained too strong that several retailers created lottery sale systems to give their customers an equal chance of purchase.

To ensure customer satisfaction, Best Buy adopted different strategies to sell their latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series stocks. The retailer emphasized limited sales for the GPUs on August 26, per PC World.

NVIDIA RTX 30 Series Best Buy Limited Sales

Best Buy is selling its latest GPU stocks on selected stores on August 26. There is no indication that these stocks would be used for sale in their online shops.

Participating stores will have Blue Shirts distributing tickets to waiting customers starting at 7:30 AM local time. Anybody who lined up early and received these tickets is guaranteed the opportunity to purchase the graphics cards available inside the store. Best Buy would officially open its store doors at 8 AM local time.

Note that Graphics card purchases would be limited to one per customer.

How to Buy NVIDIA RTX 3090 and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti Restocks

Here are a few more tips you could use to boost your chances of purchase:

Search for the nearest Best Buy store in your location by using this website.

Head to Best Buy store one hour earlier than the recommended time (6:30 AM local time), so you could be first in the waiting line.

Camp out the store before opening time and try not to leave your queuing line. There might be other impatient customers who get tempted to steal your spot.

Try to go with some friends. GPU purchase would be limited to one per customer, so having friends with you would give you the privilage of buying more than one card.

Best Buy Restocks on NVIDIA RTX 30 Series

Best Buy said they have NVIDIA's latest graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 30 Series, on sale. These GPUs would feature technology like ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS performance-boosting AI, and much more. Two GPUs are expected to be hot on sale, and these are NVIDIA RTX 3090 and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti.

Here are the specs for both GPUs to help you decide on what you should purchase:

NVIDIA RTX 3090

NVIDIA CUDA Cores: 10496

Boost Clock: 1.70 GHz

Memory Size: 24 GB

Memory Type: GDDR6X

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti

NVIDIA CUDA Cores: 10240

Boost Clock: 1.67 GHz

Memory Size: 12 GB

Memory Type: GDDR6X

GeForce RTX 30 Series sales would only be available while supplies last, so don't miss out on the opportunity to buy them on August 26.



